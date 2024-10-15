Samsung’s secret to making Fan Grab Fest its biggest sale. Prices slashed by 70%

Have you checked out the hottest sale of this season yet? Samsung’s much-awaited Fab Grab Fest is live with some of the best deals this festive season. This year’s sale is bigger and better than anything you have ever seen, with up to 70 percent off on your favourite Samsung products. Grab your chance to claim the fab offers at Samsung's Fan Grab Fest

You need to hurry because the sale is heating up and the deals are selling out quickly! With limited-time offers and unbeatable prices, you won’t want to miss out. So, if you haven’t visited samsung.com or downloaded the Samsung Shop App already, now is the time to do so. Samsung.com is undeniably the best place to buy Samsung products that have been on your wishlist, whether it’s a new refrigerator to store the inflow of mithai ahead of Diwali or a brand-new Galaxy S-series smartphone with photography prowess to capture all the precious memories of the festivities.

This Fab Grab Fest, you get up to 22.5% Instant Bank Discount on leading bank cards, in addition to this, you get flexible financing options, App welcome vouchers worth ₹5,000, and Exchange offers. Shop your favourite Samsung products anytime, anywhere, and benefit from loyalty rewards. With excellent customer support, you can shop with confidence and also maximise your savings.

Read on for the deals you just can’t let go of.

Smartphones

Who doesn’t love a brand-new smartphone ahead of all the festive fervor? Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S23 FE is up for grabs at a starting price of just Rs. 29,999 this Fab Grab Fest. Additionally, you can purchase 12 months of Care+ pack by paying for just 9 months. Those wishing for a smartphone to boost their productivity can get the Galaxy S24 series for a starting price of ₹59,999, including up to ₹6,000 off as an instant bank discount by using a card from leading banks. To make it pocket-friendly, you can get it at a 24-month No-cost EMI. If you are looking for something that looks sleeker and is packed with performance features, you can go for the Galaxy Z series. The Galaxy Z Flip6 is available at an unbelievable starting price of ₹4,125 per month including a bank discount of ₹11,000.

Samsung truly has a smartphone model to suit every pocket. For the Gen Z and millennials who are hooked to their smartphones 24x7 as they create and share content, play games, and catch up on the latest OTT shows, they can choose from the awesome A-series platter – you can get the Galaxy A35 at a starting price of just Rs. 25,999.

Laptops and tablets

If you are looking to upgrade your laptop, this is the time to bring home a new Galaxy Book4 series laptop to give your productivity a new definition. There is a jaw-dropping deal on this model and it’s available at an unbelievable price of ₹57,000, with an additional 10 percent student discount.

For those wanting something more versatile and fun, the Galaxy Tabs are also available with some great deals. For just ₹3,208 a month, you can become the proud owner of a brand-new Galaxy Tab S10. To make the deal sweeter, Samsung is offering an Instant bank discount of up to ₹15,000 or an upgrade bonus of up to ₹12,000.

Watches and earbuds

Club your smartphone with a new Samsung watch or earbuds to be a better version of yourself as you track your activity and fitness levels! Strap a new Galaxy Watch7 to change the way you connect with the world around you for a starting price of ₹24,999, including a bank discount of ₹8,000 on leading bank cards. The right music can take your workout to the very next level. Consider getting the Galaxy Buds3 Pro for the most immersive audio quality, whether it is for a call where you need noise cancellation or a workout at the gym. There are some great offers on this product and you can get one starting at just ₹14,999 at the Samsung Fab Grab Fest.

Televisions and Sound-bars

Bring home a new television to add an extra sparkle to your Diwali. Samsung TVs offer an audio-visual experience that will convert your living room into a mini theatre. You can get the latest range of Samsung TVs including Frame, Neo QLED, and Crystal 4K UHD at never-seen-before prices. There is one special offer for those who want an OLED TV. You will get 43 43-inch QLED TVs worth Rs.55990 free on the purchase of a 55-inch OLED TV (S95D). Those looking to upgrade their viewing experience to 4K can get a Crystal 4K UHD TV starting at ₹26,490.

Refrigerators

The festive season is the time of the year when you meet and greet your loved ones and the home is filled with goodies like mithai. It is also the time when some extra room in the fridge is more than welcome! You can buy a double-door model at a starting price of just ₹18,621. In addition, you can also get an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 21,500 on a Bespoke SBS one or a French Door model.

Washing machines

Simplify your life with a new washing machine that is gentle on your clothes and cleans well too. So, while you enjoy the festivities, the washing machine can take care of the load of laundry. This Fab Grab Fest, get a Samsung washing machine with state-of-the-art features like powerful cleaning and power saving at a starting price of just ₹9,090. You can also get a bank discount of up to 22.5 percent instant bank discount on leading bank cards.

So, hurry! Claim the Fab offers now! The stocks are running out fast. Head to Samsung.com or download the Samsung Shop app for a host of great offers & unmatched benefits.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.