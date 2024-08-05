Save Time & Enhance Convenience with GrunX 4 in 1 Fast Charging Cable

We are sure you might have seen the GrunX fast charging cable video on social media while browsing, as it is gaining traction and went viral. If you haven’t seen it, here’s something interesting to know. GrunX

GrunX offers lifetime customer support and 6-month free replacement warranty, a testament to their confidence in the product, which has been extensively reviewed by experts. This 4-in-1 fast charging cable is designed for versatility, catering to a wide range of users including tech enthusiasts, frequent travelers, iPhone and Samsung users, and students who prefer lightweight, multifunctional gadgets.

Real-World Benefits

The single fast charging cable is intelligent enough with metal ports that are convertible to Type C to Lightning, USB A to Lightning, Type C to Type C, and USB A to Type C. Here’s how it benefits users:

Supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it a perfect companion for long drives. Students and Professionals: Offers high-speed 620 Mbps data transmission speed for efficient data transfer, ideal for those who need to move files quickly.

Comparisons to Similar Products

Compared to other 3-in-1 or 4-in-1cables on the market, the GrunX cable stands out for its premium quality and durability. There are notable competitors offer similar features, GrunX’s metal ports and high-power output set it apart. However, it may be slightly more expensive than some budget alternatives, but the warranty and high customer satisfaction rate justify the cost.

The other leading 4-in-1 cable offers a higher power delivery of up to 65W and similar multifunctionality. However, GrunX’s metal alloy construction with gold pin and high-grade wires, and smart e-marker chip technology give it an edge in durability and intelligent charging.



Be cautious of fraudulent websites that falsely claim to offer GrunX products. These counterfeit items are of very poor quality. For genuine GrunX products, please visit our official website at www.grunxstore.com or our Amazon store.

Some Customer Reviews

GrunX has garnered plentiful positive reviews for its practicality and style. Here are some real user reviews:

Anurag Mishra - “I purchased 4 in 1 charger it is very useful as I can charge apple, Samsung and it also has USB port so I can do any data transfer from phone.”

Pranav S. – “Fantastic purchase!! The cable is quite handy especially in the airplane and airports. You can interchange between USB types.”

Anup Meher - “ This is a great 4 in one multi charging cable. It also conects well into my car for using Android Auto.”

Varsha Sharma - " I am using this product and it’s wonderful, I really like it….Thanks GrunX" - Varsha Sharma.

Sunder Basantani - “ Quality of the cable is top notch. Extremely fast charging data transfer supported. Supports multiple mobiles IOS and Android both. Highly recommended for cars and power banks.”

Saurav Kumar - “ This is one of the best cable i have ever used. Durable solid and fast. Good product.”

Ankita Roy – “This cable is a game changer . I used to have atleast 3 cables with respective bricks on my bed side table to charge my phone , ipad and earbuds. Now I only have 1 brick and this one cable .. absolutely minimising all the clutter . I am slowly aiming for minimalist living and this is a step towards that lifestyle for sure . Very happy with the build quality and charging speed too. I wanted a cable which have pd charging atleast and quick charging / vooc support for my OnePlus device . It support data transfer as well I beleive and that's another beautiful thing because now I can take it with me on my travels . If I had to give one suggestion, the length of the cable would be a tad bit longer , it would reach most of the areas needed in case the bricksocket is placed behind something , say a monitor or router or a laptop stand etc. overall I am very happy . 10 stars 😂😄”

GrunX: A Passionate Venture

GrunX is an online venture started by a lady from Maharashtra out of her passion for delivering premium lifestyle products. They currently offer unique and stylish iPhone cases along with advanced charging solutions. Their store is worth visiting or recommending to others for gifting, thanks to their excellent service, open-for-feedback approach, and high-quality products.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.