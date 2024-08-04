ShineBejhijhak: Parachute Advansed Jasmine celebrates the inspiring journey of Indian Athlete Jyothi Yarraji

Parachute Advansed Jasmine has collaborated with the rising star of hurdle racing, Jyothi Yarraji, to bring her inspiring journey to the forefront. This move underscores the brand's commitment to celebrating women who embody confidence and resilience. Parachute Advansed Jasmine celebrates Jyothi Yarraji's inspiring journey with #ShineBejhijhak

The partnership between Parachute Advansed Jasmine and Indian track and field athlete Yarraji is a perfect match. Both are synonymous with confidence and overcoming challenges. The brand's philosophy of "Shine Bejhijhak" resonates deeply with Yarraji's journey, where she has consistently defied the odds to excel in her chosen field.

An interesting conversion between Yarraji and Somasree Bose Awasthi, Chief Marketing Officer, Marico, highlights the true beauty that comes from within and is reflected in one's confidence, just like the lustrous shine imparted by Parachute Advansed Jasmine hair oil.

Some edited excerpts:

Q.1: It’s great to see an Indian brand, especially from the FMCG category collaborating with a sportsperson like Jyothi Yarraji. Brands usually prefer cricketers or famous sportspersons as their endorsers. What inspired you to take Yarraji onboard for this campaign?

Somasree Bose Awasthi: Our brand stands for shining through with confidence, irrespective of the challenges and curve balls life throws at you, in all facets of life. Hence, we wanted to partner with Jyothi because we felt her journey reflects the brand’s core and would inspire thousands of young women across the country. We wanted to capture her story and the story that has gone behind the making of a high-performing athlete. This was only possible because at every hurdle she decided to be confident and shine through – which is the brand philosophy behind #ShineBejhijhak

Q.2: What is the philosophy behind your campaign thought of #ShineBejhijhak? And how is it related to the product - Parachute Advansed Jasmine Hair Oil and the life story of Jyothi Yarraji?

Somasree Bose Awasthi: Indian women talk about beauty and hair in the same breath and when their hair looks beautiful, they feel confident. That is the philosophy behind Parachute Advansed Jasmine’s #ShineBejhijhak platform. We wanted to capture Jyothi’s story on and off the 100 m track - The story behind the successful athlete that she is, there are multiple other roles she plays that have gone into her making, and she shines bright in all of them, with her confidence, which is what the brand stands for.

Q.3: Do you think this collaboration will give a sales push to your brand and would the brand be forming other such partnerships in the future?

Somasree Bose Awasthi: The idea behind this collaboration is to inspire millions of young girls across the country by bringing to the fore stories such as Jyothi’s, that when you are confident you can cross any hurdle and shine bright across facets of your life We would further the philosophy of the #ShineBejhijhak platform and continue to collaborate with young women across different fields where they have shown the confidence of shining bright amidst adversities.

Q.4: Do you think that your move would motivate other brands to come forward and support sportspersons representing India in less popular and unorthodox sports?

Somasree Bose Awasthi: Not just sports, girls today have the capability to shine in all walks of life. The campaign thought of #Shinebejihjak is to celebrate stories of overcoming odds and shining in life. We will continue to build on this.

Q.5: Do you think Yarraji can win India's first medal in the 100m hurdle race?

Somasree Bose Awasthi: Jyothi has had a tremendous journey and we have tried to show it to the world how she shines on and off the 100 m track. And yes, we are definitely rooting for her to #Shinebejhijhak.

By backing a rising star, Jyothi Yarraji, Parachute Advansed Jasmine is set to inspire countless women to believe in their potential. As the brand continues to shine a spotlight on exceptional individuals like Yarraji, it aims to become a driving force in inspiring a generation of women.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand, and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.