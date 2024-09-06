Sikh Research Institute Launches ‘ State of the Panth: Caste & Race’ Report

Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI), a leading organization dedicated to promoting Sikh education and values, has published its tenth research report in the State of the Panth series titled Caste & Race. This report delves into the complexities of caste and race within a Sikh worldview, exploring their intertwined developments and the varied responses from dominant and marginalized groups. A significant portion of the report is based on a global survey of over 683 self-identified Sikhs from 19 countries, revealing that a vast majority see Sikhi as inherently anti-caste and anti-racist. Spokesperson – Harinder Singh, SikhRI’s Senior Fellow

Hindustan Times had an exclusive interaction with Harinder Singh, SikhRI’s Senior Fellow, to find out more about this recently published report by Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI).

Q1: What is the significance of the "State of the Panth:Caste & Race" report?

Answer: The "State of the Panth: Caste & Race" report, the 10th in the series by the Sikh Research Institute (SikhRI), is a comprehensive exploration of caste and race from a Sikh perspective. Itaddresses how these social hierarchies, deeply ingrained in society, are contrary to the Sikh principles of equality and oneness. The report is significant because it surveys the global Sikh community, providing insights into how Sikhs understand and engage with issues of caste and race today. It also offersrecommendations based on Gurmat (the Guru's Way) to bridgethe gap between Sikh ideals and practices, encouraging a move toward greater social equity within the community.

Q2: How does this report addressthe relationship betweencaste and Sikhism?

Answer: The report delves into the historical and scriptural context of how caste has been perceived and addressed within Sikhism. It emphasizes that while Sikhism fundamentally rejects caste distinctions, these hierarchies have persisted in various forms within the community. The Sikh Gurus, through their teachings and actions, advocated for the dismantling of caste-based divisions, promoting the concept of IkOankar (One Universal Integrative Force) which transcends all social categories. The report critiques the continuation of caste-based practices within Sikh institutions and communities and calls for a returnto the core Sikh valuesof equality and justice.

Q3: What key findingswere highlighted in the globalsurvey conducted for this report?

Answer: The global survey conducted as part of the report revealed that a majority of Sikhs (87%) believe that Sikhism is inherently anti-caste and anti-racist. However, 76.9% of respondentsacknowledged the need to actively engage in anti-casteist and anti-racist practices. The survey also highlighted that while spirituality and family life play significant roles in shapingSikhs' views on caste and race, media influence is minimal. Interestingly, a large majority (92.2%) agreed that making judgments about individuals based on their caste is inherently casteist, and 76.9% recognized that even askingsomeone about their caste perpetuates casteist attitudes.

Q4: How does the report suggest Sikh individuals and institutions should address caste and race issues?

Answer: The report offers several recommendations grounded in Sikh principles. For individuals, it encourages personal reflection and active engagement in anti-casteist and anti-racist practices, aligning their lives with the teachings of the Gurus. For Sikh institutions, the report suggests adopting inclusive policies that reject caste-based distinctions, ensuring diverse representation in leadership roles, and fostering environments that reflect the Sikh idealsof equality and justice. The report also calls for a greateremphasis on educating the Sikh community about the harmfulimpacts of caste and race, using the teachings of the Guru Granth Sahib as a guide.

Q5: Why is it important for the Sikh community to address these issues now?

Answer: Addressing caste and race issues is crucial for the Sikh community to remain true to the teachings of the Gurus, who envisioned a society free from inequality and injustice. As the report indicates, despite Sikhism's foundational rejection of caste, these divisions continue to exist within the community, undermining its core values. By confronting these issues head-on, the Sikh community can work towards eliminating discrimination and building a more inclusive and equitable society.The report serves as a timely reminderthat the principles of Sikhism are not just ideals to be admiredbut must be actively lived and practiced.

Q6: What impact do you hope this report will have on the broader Indian society?

Answer: While the report is focused on the Sikh community, its implications extend beyond, offering insights that are relevantto the broader Indian society,which also grappleswith issues of caste and race. By promoting a message of equality and justice rooted in Sikh principles, the report encourages all communities to reflect on their own practices and work towards eradicating social hierarchies that perpetuate discrimination and inequality. The hope is that this report willinspire meaningful dialogueand action, contributing to a more just and inclusive societyfor all.

To read the Caste & Race in Sikhi report for free, visit https://sikhri.org/resources/caste-race .

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.