Step into a World of More: Space, Comfort, and Luxury at Claremont

Mumbai: Welcome to the Grand Launch of Claremont by Origin Corp, where luxury living reaches new heights. Situated in the heart of Goregaon, Claremont is more than just a residential development—it's a lifestyle upgrade. Designed to cater to those who seek the extraordinary, Claremont offers a living experience that is unmatched in space, comfort, luxury, and natural beauty. Claremont: The only thing less about this luxury project is the number of apartments.

Expansive Carpet Areas with Premium Decks: The Heart of Claremont

At Claremont, space is redefined. The spacious 2 BHK (840 and 886 sq. ft.) and 3 BHK (1216 sq. ft.) apartments are thoughtfully designed to maximize living areas, offering residents a larger carpet area that allows for greater freedom and flexibility in their home layout. The premium deck that seamlessly connects indoor and outdoor spaces is the crown jewel of these residences. Whether you're enjoying a morning coffee or hosting an evening gathering, the deck provides the perfect setting for a luxurious and comfortable lifestyle. This emphasis on space and the connection to the outdoors makes Claremont the ideal choice for those who desire more room to breathe and live.

Seamless Connectivity: Your Gateway to the City

Living at Claremont means staying connected to the pulse of the city while enjoying the tranquility of a serene environment. Located strategically in Goregaon, Claremont offers effortless access to key areas of Mumbai. The development is well-connected through major arteries such as the GMLR, Western Express Highway, and the metro, with the upcoming coastal road set to enhance connectivity even further. This prime location ensures that residents can commute smoothly to business hubs, shopping centers, and entertainment zones, making Claremont not just a home, but a well-connected lifestyle choice.

Elevating Everyday Living: A World of Amenities at Your Doorstep

Claremont is not just about luxurious homes; it's about a lifestyle that caters to your every need. The development boasts over 30+ recreational amenities spread across a dedicated podium level, designed to elevate your everyday living experience. From a state-of-the-art fitness center to a serene swimming pool to a peaceful Divine Temple, every detail at Claremont has been carefully curated to provide a balanced and fulfilling lifestyle. Whether you're looking to unwind after a long day or stay active with a variety of recreational options, Claremont offers something for everyone. However, prospective buyers should consider the additional maintenance costs associated with such extensive facilities.

Nature at Your Doorstep: Scenic Hill Views

Imagine coming home to stunning views of Aarey Colony and the National Park every day. At Claremont, nature is at your doorstep, offering residents panoramic vistas that bring a sense of tranquility and peace to urban living. These scenic hill views make Claremont a unique urban oasis, where the beauty of nature complements the luxury of modern living. Whether you're relaxing on your private deck or simply gazing out of your window, these breathtaking views make every moment at Claremont a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life. However, potential buyers should be aware of ongoing construction in the surrounding areas that might affect the view temporarily.

Level Up: Redefining Modern Living

Claremont by Origin Corp isn't just another residential project—it's a statement. The "Level Up" concept embodies a commitment to excellence and innovation in residential living. Claremont raises the bar in design, construction, and lifestyle, offering residents a truly elevated living experience. With over seven ongoing developments in the western suburbs, 18+ lakh sq. ft. under construction, and 2,000+ apartments delivered, Origin Corp is redefining excellence on a grand scale.

MORE SPACE, COMFORT, LUXURY, AND GREENERY: What Sets Claremont Apart

- MORE SPACE: Spacious 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments with expansive carpet areas and premium decks.

- MORE COMFORT: Seamless connectivity in Goregaon with access to GMLR, Western Express Highway, metro, and the upcoming coastal road.

- MORE LUXURY: Over 30+ recreational amenities on a dedicated podium level for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience.

- MORE GREENERY: Private decks with panoramic views of Aarey Colony and the National Park, bringing nature into your home.

- MORE TIME: Flexible payment options and streamlined processes for a stress-free buying experience.

Pricing and Project Timeline

Claremont offers flexible payment plans, including a subvention scheme to ease the buying process. Pricing details are available upon request, and prospective buyers should consider the overall investment and potential for long-term value. The project is expected to be completed within the next 18 months, with possession slated for late 2025. Buyers should also consider the time commitment required for such a long-term investment.

Explore Alternatives in Goregaon

Goregaon is home to several other residential projects, such as Oberoi Exquisite and SunteckCity, offering varied options for potential buyers. Each project has its own unique offerings, from different price points to specific amenities, providing ample choices in the upscale residential market. Comparing these alternatives with Claremont can help buyers make a more informed decision that best suits their needs.

Conclusion: Claremont by Origin Corp offers a rare opportunity to pause, breathe, and truly live. With every detail designed to elevate your lifestyle—whether it's the expansive spaces, the luxurious amenities, the seamless connectivity, or the breathtaking views—Claremont redefines what home means. This is more than just a place to live; it's a place to thrive. Don't miss your chance to level up your life and embrace the extraordinary at Claremont.

