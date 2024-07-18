Study in the UK consultant IVY Overseas : Making study abroad dreams since 2011

In an increasingly interconnected world, an international education is more vital than ever. IVY Overseas has established itself as a leading study abroad consultancy, aiding students, particularly from India, in achieving their academic aspirations in the UK. With a proven track record and a holistic approach, IVY Overseas simplifies the application process and provides comprehensive support to ensure a smooth transition and a successful academic journey in the UK. This positions IVY Overseas as the premier consultancy for studying in the UK.

The UK is a top destination for international students, renowned for its world-class education system, prestigious universities, and vibrant, multicultural environment. UK institutions consistently rank among the best globally, providing exceptional student experiences and qualifications highly valued by employer’s world.



Russell Group Universities

The Russell Group represents the UK's leading research-intensive universities, known for their rigorous academic standards and substantial research output:





The United Kingdom has a diverse and robust economy, with several key industries significantly contributing to its GDP. Here are the top industries in theUKin terms of their contribution to the GDP.

Financial services: The financial services industry is a cornerstone of the UK economy, with London being one of the world's leading financial hubs. The industry includes banking, insurance, asset management, and various financial markets. Major institutions like HSBC, Barclays, and Lloyds, along with the London Stock Exchange and the Bank of England, play crucial roles in this sector. Healthcare and Life Sciences:The healthcare and life sciences sector include the National Health Service (NHS), private healthcare providers, and a strong pharmaceutical industry. The NHS is one of the largest employers in the UK, providing comprehensive healthcare services. The pharmaceutical sector, with companies like GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, is renowned for its innovation and research. Information and Communication Technology (ICT):The ICT sector in the UK is rapidly growing, driven by advancements in technology and digital innovation. This sector includes software development, telecommunications, and IT services. London is a significant tech hub, with numerous startups and established companies. Manufacturing:The UK's manufacturing sector is diverse, encompassing aerospace, automotive, pharmaceuticals, and food and beverages. The country is home to major automotive manufacturers like Jaguar Land Rover and Rolls-Royce, and aerospace giants such as BAE Systems. Pharmaceutical companies like GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca are also significant contributors. Tourism and Hospitality:Tourism is a vital part of the UK economy, attracting millions of visitors each year to its historical landmarks, cultural attractions, and natural beauty. Major cities like London, Edinburgh, and Manchester are popular destinations. The hospitality industry, including hotels, restaurants, and leisure services, supports the tourism sector and provides numerous employment opportunities.

Academic Year and Intakes

The academic year in the UK runs from September to June, with main intakes in September and secondary intakes in January. Some universities also offer additional intakes in April or May.

Popular Programs for Students from Telugu-Speaking States

Students from Telugu-speaking regions often pursue programs in Computer Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Business, Accounting & Finance, Biotechnology, Healthcare, and Hospitality & Tourism.

Average Tuition Fees

Undergraduate: £10,000 to £38,000 per year

£10,000 to £38,000 per year Postgraduate:£11,000 to £45,000 per year

Scholarships and Financial Aid

Many UK universities offer scholarships to international students to help offset tuition costs. These scholarships can be merit-based or need-based and may cover partial or full tuition fees.

Part-Time Work for Students

International students in the UK can work up to 20 hours per week during term time and full-time during vacations. Spouses of master's by research or doctoral students can work without hour restrictions. As of April 2023, the national minimum wage for individuals aged 23 and over is £10.42 per hour.

Post-Study Work Rights (Graduate Immigration Route)

Undergraduate and Master's Degree Graduates: Eligible to stay in the UK for two years.

Eligible to stay in the UK for two years. Doctoral Graduates:Eligible to stay in the UK for three years.

The Graduate Route is a significant opportunity for international students to extend their stay in the UK, allowing them to work, gain professional experience, and potentially transition to other visa categories. It underscores the UK's commitment to retaining talented graduates and enhancing the global competitiveness of its workforce.

The IVY Overseas Advantage

IVY Overseas, an ICEF accredited agency, bridges the gap between aspiring students and their educational dreams by offering:

Personalized Counselling and Guidance: IVY Overseas begins its student engagement with tailored counselling sessions. Understanding each student has unique goals, academic backgrounds, and financial circumstances, IVY Overseas customizes its services to fit individual needs. Their experienced counsellors provide insights into the best courses and universities that align with the student’s career goals and academic interests.

IVY Overseas begins its student engagement with tailored counselling sessions. Understanding each student has unique goals, academic backgrounds, and financial circumstances, IVY Overseas customizes its services to fit individual needs. Their experienced counsellors provide insights into the best courses and universities that align with the student’s career goals and academic interests. Visa Assistance & Launch Services: Securing a student visa is a critical step in studying abroad. IVY Overseas provides expert visa counselling, guiding students through the entire process, ensuring compliance with all legal requirements, and improving the chances of visa approval. Their team stays updated with the latest immigration policies and procedures, offering students precise and timely advice.

Securing a student visa is a critical step in studying abroad. IVY Overseas provides expert visa counselling, guiding students through the entire process, ensuring compliance with all legal requirements, and improving the chances of visa approval. Their team stays updated with the latest immigration policies and procedures, offering students precise and timely advice. Pre-Departure and Post-Arrival Support:The journey to studying abroad extends beyond obtaining admission and a visa. IVY Overseas offers comprehensive pre-departure briefings covering essential topics such as accommodation options, cultural adaptation, banking, healthcare, and travel arrangements. This ensures students are well-prepared for their new life in the UK. Furthermore, IVY Overseas continues to support students after their arrival in the UK, assisting them in settling in and addressing any challenges they may encounter during their initial months.

Success Stories and Testimonials

The achievements of IVY Overseas are best showcased through the success stories of its students. Thousands have gained admission to top UK universities and established promising careers. Feedback from students and parents emphasizes the firm’s dedication, professionalism, and consistent support throughout the entire process.

Conclusion

In a world where education is pivotal to personal and professional advancement, IVY Overseas acts as a guiding light for students aiming to study in the UK. Since 2011, IVY Overseas has established itself as a top study-abroad consultancy in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. With eight offices across these states, including Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Guntur, Kakinada, S R Nagar (Hyderabad), Somajiguda, KPHB, and Dilsukhnagar, their team of over 200 experts has guided more than 5000 students, achieving high visa success rates with the UK High Commission.

IVY Overseas organizes roadshows with university representatives to provide prospective students with details on programs, scholarships, and financial planning. As official representatives of UK universities, they ensure their staff are well-trained in admission requirements, language proficiency tests, scholarships, work rights, and career support for international students. Their comprehensive services, from counselling to admission and visa assistance, are offered free of charge.

By offering thorough services, a tailored approach, and steadfast support, IVY Overseas helps every student reach their academic goals and secure a bright future. Planning to study in the UK for the September '24 or January '25 intakes? Contact IVY Overseas in your city today!

