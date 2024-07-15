Study Visa Consultant IVY Overseas: Guiding Students to Global Success Since 2011

In an increasingly globalized world, pursuing higher education abroad is a crucial step toward academic excellence, cultural enrichment, and enhanced career opportunities. Yet, the journey to studying in a foreign country is often complex and challenging. Overseas education agencies play a vital role, not only in student recruitment but also in shaping the futures of aspiring students. IVY Overseas is a prime example of such dedication. Study Visa Consultant IVY Overseas

IVY Overseas offers student visa services for multiple international study destinations—including Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Ireland, France, Germany, New Zealand, Singapore, and Dubai. The organization achieved more than 15,000 successful visas. Student achievements and feedback highlight IVY Overseas' commitment to their success.

The Visionaries Behind IVY Overseas

Team IVY Overseas

IVY Overseas was founded by Sri Giri Srinivasa Rao Bongarala and Sri Ram Kumar Bongarala, to guide students through their educational journeys abroad. With a passion for education and a deep understanding of student challenges, the founders have built an organization that prioritizes client satisfaction. Over the past 13 years, IVY Overseas has carved a niche in overseas education consultancy.

Comprehensive Services for Abroad Education Aspirants

IVY Overseas offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to support students at every stage of their educational journey. The organization assists in shortlisting courses and universities that align with each student’s profile, ensuring the best match for their academic and career goals. Services include admission application assistance, visa filing and guidance, and pre-and post-departure orientation. IVY Overseas also provides training for standardized tests such as IELTS, PTE, Duolingo, TOEFL, GRE, and SAT. Additionally, the organization offers education loan assistance, as well as travel and health insurance, ensuring students are well-prepared and confident as they embark on their educational journeys.

IVY Overseas is ICEF certified, which means adherence to global compliance standards ensuring the quality and reliability of their services.

Facilitating Direct Interaction Between Students, Parents, and University Delegates

IVY Overseas organises roadshows and in-house sessions with university delegates. These events let students and parents engage directly with university representatives, providing useful insights regarding all the aspects of the education abroad journey.

Through these interactive sessions, IVY Overseas guarantees that students receive first-hand information directly from the source, allowing for informed decision-making regarding their higher education pursuits. Our goal is to bridge the gap between prospective students and global educational opportunities.

Empowering Counsellors Through Professional Development

IVY Overseas encourages its education counsellors to acquire professional certifications from global institutions like ICEF and the British Council which enhance their expertise, enabling them to provide accurate, comprehensive, and up-to-date advice.

What Sets IVY Overseas Apart!

Several attributes define IVY Overseas and distinguish it from its contemporaries:

Team IVY – Constant Improvisation and Learning: IVY Overseas fosters a culture of continuous improvement and learning among its team members, ensuring they remain at the forefront of industry developments.

Client Care: The organization prioritizes the success of its clients, offering personalized and attentive service.

Quick Information: IVY Overseas ensures that clients receive prompt and accurate information at every stage.

Transparent Counselling: Presenting the facts, and facilitating informed decisions have been the basic rules of counselling at IVY Overseas.

Efficiency: IVY Overseas values clients' time and ensures that the entire process is conducted efficiently, avoiding unnecessary delays.

Testimonials:

“My heartfelt thanks to IVY Overseas for helping me to realize my study abroad dream. Their counsellor’s expert guidance and support made the application process smooth and hassle free. I am grateful for their invaluable assistance in achieving my life’s milestone” – Prashanth (University of Adelaide, Australia)

“I have been thinking about studying abroad since my college days. I contacted IVY Overseas after my graduation and they handled all the aspects of my study visa assisting me at every step towards my overseas education journey. I am incredibly thankful to IVY Overseas for helping me to get into a good university” – Aravind (Columbia University, USA)



“I chose IVY Overseas to help me pursue my master's degree in the UK, and it was one of the best decisions I've ever made. The team guided me through every step, from selecting the right university to preparing my visa application” - Roy Chowdhury (University of Warwick, England)

“Counsellors in IVY Overseas are well informed and they research before suggesting a course to the students. I was a little confused about my course choice. All my doubts were cleared and I was presented with a clearcut career path and the right university to continue my higher education” - Ravi Teja (University of Windsor, Canada)

Extensive Presence in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

IVY Overseas operates four branches in Andhra Pradesh—headquartered in Vizag, with branches in Vijayawada, Kakinada, and Guntur. In Telangana, IVY Overseas has its presence in Hyderabad, with the regional office in SR Nagar and additional branches in Kukatpally Housing Board, Somajiguda, and Dilsukhnagar.

With over 200 employees, IVY Overseas provides end-to-end support, ensuring students’ dreams of studying abroad become a reality.

Fulfilling Dreams and Aspirations

Every parent aspires to a bright future for their children, and every student dreams of a brilliant career. IVY Overseas helps abroad education aspirants to make their dreams come true.

In conclusion, IVY Overseas is more than a study visa consultant; it is a partner in every student's journey, providing the guidance, support, and expertise needed to navigate the complex world of international education, shaping the future of education aspirants, one success story at a time.



Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.