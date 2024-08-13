Sushma Group's Building Business Summit Illuminates Future Trends and Strategic Insights for Real Estate

The recently concluded Sushma Building Business Summit 2024, at The Tagore Theater in Chandigarh, has set a new standard in the real estate industry. Bringing together prominent industry leaders, the summit fostered in-depth discussions on the future of commercial real estate, technology integration, and brand building, specifically targeting channel partners. The event successfully served as a collaborative platform, providing valuable insights and actionable strategies aimed at elevating the brands and businesses of its attendees. Sushma’s Building Business Summit

The summit commenced with an insightful session on the future expansion of commercial real estate in tier-2 cities, led by Mr. Shriram PM Monga, Principal Consultant and Co-Founder of SRED, and Mr. Firoz Khan, Vice President and Head for North India at PPZ. Under the expert moderation of Mrs. Namrata Kohli, a renowned journalist and author, the discussion unveiled emerging trends and opportunities within the commercial real estate landscape.

Mr. Firoz Khan shed light on the evolving dynamics of work in the post-pandemic world, emphasizing the growing importance of flexible formats such as co-working spaces and startup ecosystems. He noted that the reverse migration trend is already in motion, positioning flex spaces as a significant opportunity for commercial real estate, especially in tier-2 cities. Drawing from his experience in setting up malls in the Tricity area, Mr. Khan shared invaluable insights into the preferences of brands and the deliverables expected from builders. He urged channel partners to prioritize understanding brand needs and staying attuned to market trends when negotiating deals with mall developers.

Mr. Shriram PM Monga offered a comprehensive overview of Chandigarh's growth drivers, urbanization trends, and cost advantages, highlighting the city’s burgeoning retail landscape and the rising demand for diverse commercial spaces. He pointed out the profitability of office spaces and warehouses from an investor's perspective, attributing this to Chandigarh's strategic location and economic growth.

The summit’s focus on actionable insights continued with Mr. Akash Gautam's Happiitude session, where he provided channel partners with practical advice on achieving a balance between personal well-being and professional success.

In the second major session of the summit, Mr. Ashwinder R. Singh, Co-Chair of CII Real Estate and a renowned author, delivered a visionary presentation on brand building, the future of technology in real estate, and the integration of AI and IoT. His insights underscored how these technological advancements are transforming the industry, offering attendees fresh perspectives on staying competitive and innovative in a rapidly changing market.

One of the summit's standout features was its interactive Q&A sessions. These sessions allowed attendees to engage directly with the experts, gaining deeper insights and practical takeaways that they could implement in their businesses. Attendees expressed their appreciation for this element, noting that it enriched the discussions and provided clarity on complex topics.

Mr. Prateek Mittal, Executive Director of Sushma Group, expressed his enthusiasm for the event’s success, stating, “The Building Business Summit has set a new benchmark in the real estate industry. The insights shared by our key speakers will undoubtedly drive innovation and growth in the sector. We are thrilled by the meaningful dialogues that took place, which will surely inspire actionable strategies among our attendees.”

Feedback from participants echoed this sentiment, with many praising the summit for its relevant and forward-thinking content. One attendee remarked, “The discussions on commercial real estate in tier-2 cities were particularly eye-opening. I’m leaving with a clearer understanding of the opportunities and challenges ahead.” Another participant highlighted the value of the technology session, saying, “The insights on AI and IoT in real estate were invaluable. I’m already considering how to integrate these technologies into my business.”.

Sushma Group’s Building Business Summit was more than just an event—it was a catalyst for change, providing channel partners with the knowledge and tools they need to navigate and shape the future of real estate. The summit’s success lies in its ability to combine expert insights with actionable strategies, ensuring that attendees left not just informed but empowered to implement what they had learned.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.