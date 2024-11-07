Swar Samvad by Damroo app brings top Indian music icons & experts to inspire aspiring musicians with invaluable insights

Swar Samvad, a groundbreaking initiative by Damroo music app, featured prominent figures from the Indian music Industry, including Dr. Kumar Vishwas, Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Sajid Wajid, Padma Shri Anup Jalota, Kutle Khan, Honey Trouper and the experts Sanjay Tandon (ISAMRA), Rumpa Banerjee (IPRS), Sundar Venkatraman (Verse Innovation), KC Maloo (Veena Music), Durgaram Chaudhary (RDC Media), Asavari Jain (IRA Law) and Ram Mishra (Damroo) who shared their invaluable insights with aspiring musicians. Swar Samvad by Damroo

Swar Samvad, a groundbreaking initiative by Damroo music app

Dr. Kumar Vishwas emphasized the importance of creating original content, encouraging artists to carve their unique identities in a competitive landscape. Padma Shri Anup Jalota highlighted the transformative role of devotional music, inspiring attendees to explore spirituality through their art. Sajid Wajid discussed the art of crafting quality songs and the significance of meaningful collaborations, showcasing how his Taaleem studio provides a platform for local talent to thrive.

Swar Samvad Jaipur 2024

Pt. Vishwa Mohan Bhatt captivated the audience by demonstrating the integration of classical ragas into contemporary music. His interactive session, where attendees sang along with him, was both enthusiastic and uplifting, reinforcing the connection between tradition and innovation.

Swar Samvad 2024

The event also touched on critical topics such as music distribution and publishing, copyright, moral rights, and the growth of local languages, which provided a comprehensive view of the music industry’s landscape. With vibrant participation from young artists across Rajasthan, Swar Samvad fostered a spirit of collaboration and creativity, underscoring the need for ongoing dialogue in the evolving music scene. This event was a significant step toward empowering the next generation of musicians and celebrating the richness of India's local musical heritage.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!