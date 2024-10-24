Jaipur, Rajasthan , 24th August, 2024 – A groundbreaking initiative by Damroo music app to support regional and independent artists. The inaugural event Swar Samvad is taking place in Jaipur on 25th October exclusively for the artists of Rajasthan. This unique gathering aims to unite the diverse voices of India’s regional music industry, providing a dynamic platform for music creators to connect, collaborate, and gain invaluable insights from leading artists like Dr. Kumar Vishwas, Anup Jalota , Pt. Vishwas Mohan Bhatt, Jagadguru Nimbarkacharya Shriji Maharaj, Sajid Wajid, Kutle Khan and industry experts too. Swar Samvad: Converse. Collaborate. Create. Win – A Groundbreaking Initiative for India’s Music Industry

Swar Samvad is not just about opening doors; it’s pioneering a movement to elevate Independent Artists into the mainstream music scene. Our mission is to build a new wave of pop culture where these unique voices can resonate globally.

The event will feature over 20 leading artists and industry experts, offering education and empowerment to help artists navigate available opportunities. Key topics will include:

The Untapped Potential of Rajasthani Artists Bridging the Gap: From Folk to Pop Culture Collaboration as a Pathway to Success Education and Industry Knowledge The Role of IPRS and ISRA in Protecting Artists’ Rights Leveraging Digital Platforms What the Industry Wants: Insights from Labels, DSPs, Concert and Film Producers The Role of Radio and Other Marketing Platforms Showcase - Pitching Session in Front of Labels & Producers Managing IP, Finance, and Strategic Decision Making

Event Details:

Date: October 25, 2024

October 25, 2024 Time: 10 AM to 4 PM

10 AM to 4 PM Location: Rajasthan International Centre, Jaipur

For more information and to book your spot for Swar Samvad, visit - https://insider.in/swar-samvad-oct25-2024/event

Join us in celebrating the beauty of music and the connections it fosters within our community. Help spread the word and follow us on Social Media - @swar.samvad for updates!

