Tap, Pay, Earn: The Secure and Effortless Rewards of Contactless Payments

Contactless payments have completely transformed the way we pay, bringing a whole new level of speed, ease, hygiene and security to our everyday lives. With just a simple tap of your card or smartphone at a store, you can effortlessly glide through crowded queues and busy kiosks, enjoying a shopping experience that’s seamless and stress-free. And the best part? Contactless payments don’t just make your life easier – they come with a treasure trove of rewards and perks that make every transaction feel like a mini celebration. Visa’s offer for all contactless cardholders; unlocks up to ₹ 300 in Amazon Shopping Vouchers on tapping to pay.

Also known as "tap to pay”, contactless payments are a game-changer for card users everywhere. The lightning-fast speed and effortless simplicity make them perfect for your daily buys, cutting down on time spend at checkout. Plus, because your card never has to leave your hand, you can shop with peace of mind, knowing that your safety is always a top priority.

And it gets even better with Visa’s new Direct to Consumer (D2C) offer for all Visa contactless cardholders which will take your tapping experience to the next level. For transactions under ₹5,000, you can simply tap your Visa credit or debit card at any store’s contactless-enabled POS machine, ditching the hassle of PINs, OTPs, or signing receipts, all while racking up Amazon Shopping Vouchers worth up to ₹300.

If you have not used your contactless card till now, don’t fret – you too can make your first tap to pay transaction and win vouchers – ₹100 after your first transaction and another ₹200 after your third contactless transaction. For active users who frequently make payments with their contactless cards, making 10 contactless transactions will win you a ₹ 200 voucher. This exciting offer is up for grabs until October 28, 2024, giving you the chance to enjoy the speed, convenience and security of contactless payments while earning fantastic rewards– talk about a win-win situation!

And the best part? This offer isn’t limited to a specific bank or merchant –any Visa contactless card from any bank based in India is eligible. This means you can tap your way to rewards no matter where you shop; a golden ticket to a world of perks and bonuses that’s just waiting for you to unlock it.

Contactless payments are taking the world by storm, with millions of merchants embracing this convenient method for transactions, both at home and abroad. And with Visa cards seamlessly integrating with popular digital wallets like Google Pay, Samsung Pay, and CRED, the possibilities are endless. Digital transaction histories help users track their spending, manage their finances, and set spending limits with ease, all at their fingertips through their bank's app or online banking portal. Banks now allow customers to enable, disable and establish spending limits for contactless transactions, empowering them with enhanced financial management capabilities.

To enable contactless payments on your Visa card, follow these steps:

Check card compatibility: Ensure your Visa card has the contactless symbol (four curved lines) on the front or back. If it doesn’t, request your bank for a contactless card.

Activate the card: If your card is new, activate it per your bank's instructions. This can be done through multiple channels – calling a customer service number, using an ATM, or through mobile/online banking.

Contactless payments setup:

Log into your bank’s mobile banking app or online banking portal.

Navigate to the Card Management or Services section.

Look for the option to enable contactless payments and follow the instructions.

Digital Wallets (Optional but recommended):

Google Pay, Samsung Pay, or CRED: Add your Visa card to a digital wallet for additional security and convenience.

Open the wallet app on your smartphone.

Follow the prompts to add your card. This usually involves scanning the card or entering the details manually.

Verify your card via SMS or email.

Visa's latest offers are all about making contactless payments exciting, safe, and rewarding. Don’t miss this opportunity to dive into the world of tap to pay and elevate your transactions to a whole new level and unlock a host of fabulous Amazon Shopping Vouchers!

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.