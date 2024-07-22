 Tata Nexon Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Top Model - Which Compact SUV Now Has More Value? - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tata Nexon Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Top Model - Which Compact SUV Now Has More Value?

ByHT Brand Studio
Jul 22, 2024 01:26 PM IST

The Nexon excels in cabin roominess, interior features and overall value whereas, the Venue's bold styling, premium ambience, and efficiency make it appealing.

As two formidable models in India’s compact SUV space, the updated Tata Nexon Facelift and range-topping Hyundai Venue variants have garnered serious market interest because of their style, features, and value blend. This overview spotlights their evolving significance and key highlights within respective manufacturer lineups.

Compact SUV: Tata Nexon Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Top Model
Compact SUV: Tata Nexon Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Top Model

Tata Nexon Facelift Overview

First launched in 2017, the Nexon pioneered Tata’s early SUV ambitions, targeting young, tech-savvy buyers through smart packaging and refreshed appeal, carrying forward Indica’s legacy. Continuous improvements in performance and equipment have steadily enhanced its sales trajectory.

This 2023 facelift takes the game further with:

  • Revamped exterior styling with tri-arrow front grille
  • Floating island touchscreen and digital cluster raising cabin sophistication
  • Ventilated leatherette front seats add premium comfort
  • Electric sunroof and auto headlamps boosting lifestyle pragmatism

The makeover builds on already strong fundamentals, cementing Nexon as Tata’s bestselling model.

Hyundai Venue SX(O) Introduction

Hitting the market in 2020, Hyundai pitched its inaugural Venue subcompact SUV to inject excitement into mundane mobility, targeting young urban singles or couples needing personalised pocket rockets rather than hardcore off-roading hardware.

As the flagship variant, the SX(O) tops out features including:

  • Turbo petrol motor punching above weight
  • BlueLink connected features, including remote start/control
  • Electric sunroof and air purifier filtering cabin air
  • Paddle shifters amping driving engagement
  • Multi-terrain drive modes adapting responses

Thus, the lively Venue SX(O) turns heads while easing parking stresses via its diminutive footprint.

Contrasting Design Philosophies and Engineering Directions

Beyond skin-deep impressions, fundamental engineering divergences also characterise both products, as revealed below across focus areas:

Styling and Aesthetics

The Nexon's restyled exterior sports increased visual with the wide tri-arrow grille mesh blending into squared-off redesigned headlamps. Lower skid plates, refreshed 16-inch alloy wheels, and thick side cladding lend the sub-compact crossover a more purposeful, robust SUV persona sans stylistic excessive. Inside, the new intuitive user interface graphics, easily navigable touchscreen infotainment, and digital instrument cluster brighten up space along with well-bolstered front seats. Sophistication increases tangibly over preceding spartan layouts.

Conversely, Hyundai's signature extravagant design ideology manifests itself via the Venue's substantially busier exterior. Generous chrome garnishing, the huge cascading grille, boxy wheel arches, and extensively sculpted bumpers give it a more old-school SUV flavour that stands out for better or worse. Uncluttered BMW-inspired layered cockpit architecture belies relatively compact dimensions with blue interior mood lighting and metallic trim accents dialling up premium perceptions further. Materials upgrades across touchpoints feel tangible, too. Ultimately, personal styling preferences dictate reactions to both cars' differing creative ideations.

Comparing Prices Across Variants

As accessible price points drive mass-market SUV appeal, both models target aggressive positioning straddling sub-4 meter excise duty benefits. Venue enjoys a marginal advantage on starting ex-showroom Hyundai Venue price over Tata Nexon Facelift pricing :

Features

Both models deliver well-equipped cabins, but Nexon extends more value:

Feature

Tata Nexon Facelift

Hyundai Venue SX(O)

Ventilated Seats

Yes

No

Multi Driving Modes

Yes

No

Paddle Shifters

Yes

No

Panoramic Sunroof

Yes

No

Connected Car Tech

Yes

No

Multi-Terrain Modes

Yes

No

Engine Options - Powering Different Performance Preferences

Under the hood, buyers get multiple powertrain options on both models catering to varying preferences:

  • Hyundai Venue SX(O) - 1.2L Petrol, 1.0L Turbo Petrol, 1.5L Diesel
  • Tata Nexon - 1.2L Petrol, 1.5L Diesel

Dimensions

Being sub-4 metre SUVs, both offer comparable rooms.

Dimension

Tata Nexon Facelift

Hyundai Venue SX(O)

Length

3993 mm

3995 mm

Height

1605 mm

1590 mm

Wheelbase

2498 mm

2500 mm

Ownership Experience

Both brands offer competitive ownership costs, but Tata edges value:

Parameter

Tata Nexon Facelift

Hyundai Venue SX(O)

Warranty

3 years/1 lakh km

3 years/Unlimited km

Maintenance Cost

6000-8000 for 60k km

8000-10500 for 60k km

Mileage Comparison

ARAI-certified economy for petrol and diesel models:

Variant

Nexon Mileage

Venue Mileage

NA Petrol MT

17 kmpl

18 kmpl

Turbo Petrol MT

18 kmpl

18 kmpl

Diesel MT

20 kmpl

23 kmpl

Pros and Cons at a Glance

1. Nexon Facelift

Pros:

  • Modern styling inside-out
  • Floating touchscreen enriched cabin
  • Expansive cabin space

Cons:

  • Limited rear thigh support
  • Lower fuel efficiency than Venue

2. Hyundai Venue

Pros:

  • Striking exterior design
  • Premium interior appointments
  • Frugal diesel engine option

Cons:

  • Overstyled exterior polarising
  • Tight rear seat space
  • Lower mileage from petrol motors

Conclusion

The Tata Nexon Facelift and Hyundai Venue both have merits as stylish, feature-packed compact SUVs. The Nexon excels in cabin roominess, interior features and overall value. However, the Venue's bold styling, premium ambience, and efficiency make it appealing too. Test drives can determine if added features or designs take priority when choosing between models that cater to different preferences. Ultimately, you get good drivability and modern amenities with either option.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Sponsored Post / Tata Nexon Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Top Model - Which Compact SUV Now Has More Value?
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On