Tata Nexon Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Top Model - Which Compact SUV Now Has More Value?
The Nexon excels in cabin roominess, interior features and overall value whereas, the Venue's bold styling, premium ambience, and efficiency make it appealing.
As two formidable models in India’s compact SUV space, the updated Tata Nexon Facelift and range-topping Hyundai Venue variants have garnered serious market interest because of their style, features, and value blend. This overview spotlights their evolving significance and key highlights within respective manufacturer lineups.
Tata Nexon Facelift Overview
First launched in 2017, the Nexon pioneered Tata’s early SUV ambitions, targeting young, tech-savvy buyers through smart packaging and refreshed appeal, carrying forward Indica’s legacy. Continuous improvements in performance and equipment have steadily enhanced its sales trajectory.
This 2023 facelift takes the game further with:
- Revamped exterior styling with tri-arrow front grille
- Floating island touchscreen and digital cluster raising cabin sophistication
- Ventilated leatherette front seats add premium comfort
- Electric sunroof and auto headlamps boosting lifestyle pragmatism
The makeover builds on already strong fundamentals, cementing Nexon as Tata’s bestselling model.
Hyundai Venue SX(O) Introduction
Hitting the market in 2020, Hyundai pitched its inaugural Venue subcompact SUV to inject excitement into mundane mobility, targeting young urban singles or couples needing personalised pocket rockets rather than hardcore off-roading hardware.
As the flagship variant, the SX(O) tops out features including:
- Turbo petrol motor punching above weight
- BlueLink connected features, including remote start/control
- Electric sunroof and air purifier filtering cabin air
- Paddle shifters amping driving engagement
- Multi-terrain drive modes adapting responses
Thus, the lively Venue SX(O) turns heads while easing parking stresses via its diminutive footprint.
Contrasting Design Philosophies and Engineering Directions
Beyond skin-deep impressions, fundamental engineering divergences also characterise both products, as revealed below across focus areas:
Styling and Aesthetics
The Nexon's restyled exterior sports increased visual with the wide tri-arrow grille mesh blending into squared-off redesigned headlamps. Lower skid plates, refreshed 16-inch alloy wheels, and thick side cladding lend the sub-compact crossover a more purposeful, robust SUV persona sans stylistic excessive. Inside, the new intuitive user interface graphics, easily navigable touchscreen infotainment, and digital instrument cluster brighten up space along with well-bolstered front seats. Sophistication increases tangibly over preceding spartan layouts.
Conversely, Hyundai's signature extravagant design ideology manifests itself via the Venue's substantially busier exterior. Generous chrome garnishing, the huge cascading grille, boxy wheel arches, and extensively sculpted bumpers give it a more old-school SUV flavour that stands out for better or worse. Uncluttered BMW-inspired layered cockpit architecture belies relatively compact dimensions with blue interior mood lighting and metallic trim accents dialling up premium perceptions further. Materials upgrades across touchpoints feel tangible, too. Ultimately, personal styling preferences dictate reactions to both cars' differing creative ideations.
Comparing Prices Across Variants
As accessible price points drive mass-market SUV appeal, both models target aggressive positioning straddling sub-4 meter excise duty benefits. Venue enjoys a marginal advantage on starting ex-showroom Hyundai Venue price over Tata Nexon Facelift pricing :
- Tata Nexon Facelift: ₹7.99 – 13.74 Lakhs
- Hyundai Venue SX(O): ₹7.76 – 13.44 Lakhs
Features
Both models deliver well-equipped cabins, but Nexon extends more value:
Feature
Tata Nexon Facelift
Hyundai Venue SX(O)
Ventilated Seats
Yes
No
Multi Driving Modes
Yes
No
Paddle Shifters
Yes
No
Panoramic Sunroof
Yes
No
Connected Car Tech
Yes
No
Multi-Terrain Modes
Yes
No
Engine Options - Powering Different Performance Preferences
Under the hood, buyers get multiple powertrain options on both models catering to varying preferences:
- Hyundai Venue SX(O) - 1.2L Petrol, 1.0L Turbo Petrol, 1.5L Diesel
- Tata Nexon - 1.2L Petrol, 1.5L Diesel
Dimensions
Being sub-4 metre SUVs, both offer comparable rooms.
Dimension
Tata Nexon Facelift
Hyundai Venue SX(O)
Length
3993 mm
3995 mm
Height
1605 mm
1590 mm
Wheelbase
2498 mm
2500 mm
Ownership Experience
Both brands offer competitive ownership costs, but Tata edges value:
Parameter
Tata Nexon Facelift
Hyundai Venue SX(O)
Warranty
3 years/1 lakh km
3 years/Unlimited km
Maintenance Cost
₹6000-8000 for 60k km
₹8000-10500 for 60k km
Mileage Comparison
ARAI-certified economy for petrol and diesel models:
Variant
Nexon Mileage
Venue Mileage
NA Petrol MT
17 kmpl
18 kmpl
Turbo Petrol MT
18 kmpl
18 kmpl
Diesel MT
20 kmpl
23 kmpl
Pros and Cons at a Glance
1. Nexon Facelift
Pros:
- Modern styling inside-out
- Floating touchscreen enriched cabin
- Expansive cabin space
Cons:
- Limited rear thigh support
- Lower fuel efficiency than Venue
2. Hyundai Venue
Pros:
- Striking exterior design
- Premium interior appointments
- Frugal diesel engine option
Cons:
- Overstyled exterior polarising
- Tight rear seat space
- Lower mileage from petrol motors
Conclusion
The Tata Nexon Facelift and Hyundai Venue both have merits as stylish, feature-packed compact SUVs. The Nexon excels in cabin roominess, interior features and overall value. However, the Venue's bold styling, premium ambience, and efficiency make it appealing too. Test drives can determine if added features or designs take priority when choosing between models that cater to different preferences. Ultimately, you get good drivability and modern amenities with either option.
Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.