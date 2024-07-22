Tata Nexon Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Top Model - Which Compact SUV Now Has More Value?

As two formidable models in India’s compact SUV space, the updated Tata Nexon Facelift and range-topping Hyundai Venue variants have garnered serious market interest because of their style, features, and value blend. This overview spotlights their evolving significance and key highlights within respective manufacturer lineups. Compact SUV: Tata Nexon Facelift vs Hyundai Venue Top Model

Tata Nexon Facelift Overview

First launched in 2017, the Nexon pioneered Tata’s early SUV ambitions, targeting young, tech-savvy buyers through smart packaging and refreshed appeal, carrying forward Indica’s legacy. Continuous improvements in performance and equipment have steadily enhanced its sales trajectory.

This 2023 facelift takes the game further with:

Revamped exterior styling with tri-arrow front grille

Floating island touchscreen and digital cluster raising cabin sophistication

Ventilated leatherette front seats add premium comfort

Electric sunroof and auto headlamps boosting lifestyle pragmatism

The makeover builds on already strong fundamentals, cementing Nexon as Tata’s bestselling model.

Hyundai Venue SX(O) Introduction

Hitting the market in 2020, Hyundai pitched its inaugural Venue subcompact SUV to inject excitement into mundane mobility, targeting young urban singles or couples needing personalised pocket rockets rather than hardcore off-roading hardware.

As the flagship variant, the SX(O) tops out features including:

Turbo petrol motor punching above weight

BlueLink connected features, including remote start/control

Electric sunroof and air purifier filtering cabin air

Paddle shifters amping driving engagement

Multi-terrain drive modes adapting responses

Thus, the lively Venue SX(O) turns heads while easing parking stresses via its diminutive footprint.

Contrasting Design Philosophies and Engineering Directions

Beyond skin-deep impressions, fundamental engineering divergences also characterise both products, as revealed below across focus areas:

Styling and Aesthetics

The Nexon's restyled exterior sports increased visual with the wide tri-arrow grille mesh blending into squared-off redesigned headlamps. Lower skid plates, refreshed 16-inch alloy wheels, and thick side cladding lend the sub-compact crossover a more purposeful, robust SUV persona sans stylistic excessive. Inside, the new intuitive user interface graphics, easily navigable touchscreen infotainment, and digital instrument cluster brighten up space along with well-bolstered front seats. Sophistication increases tangibly over preceding spartan layouts.

Conversely, Hyundai's signature extravagant design ideology manifests itself via the Venue's substantially busier exterior. Generous chrome garnishing, the huge cascading grille, boxy wheel arches, and extensively sculpted bumpers give it a more old-school SUV flavour that stands out for better or worse. Uncluttered BMW-inspired layered cockpit architecture belies relatively compact dimensions with blue interior mood lighting and metallic trim accents dialling up premium perceptions further. Materials upgrades across touchpoints feel tangible, too. Ultimately, personal styling preferences dictate reactions to both cars' differing creative ideations.

Comparing Prices Across Variants

As accessible price points drive mass-market SUV appeal, both models target aggressive positioning straddling sub-4 meter excise duty benefits. Venue enjoys a marginal advantage on starting ex-showroom Hyundai Venue price over Tata Nexon Facelift pricing :

Tata Nexon Facelift : ₹ 7.99 – 13.74 Lakhs

7.99 – 13.74 Lakhs Hyundai Venue SX(O): ₹ 7.76 – 13.44 Lakhs

Features

Both models deliver well-equipped cabins, but Nexon extends more value:

Feature Tata Nexon Facelift Hyundai Venue SX(O) Ventilated Seats Yes No Multi Driving Modes Yes No Paddle Shifters Yes No Panoramic Sunroof Yes No Connected Car Tech Yes No Multi-Terrain Modes Yes No

Engine Options - Powering Different Performance Preferences

Under the hood, buyers get multiple powertrain options on both models catering to varying preferences:

Hyundai Venue SX(O) - 1.2L Petrol, 1.0L Turbo Petrol, 1.5L Diesel

- 1.2L Petrol, 1.0L Turbo Petrol, 1.5L Diesel Tata Nexon - 1.2L Petrol, 1.5L Diesel

Dimensions

Being sub-4 metre SUVs, both offer comparable rooms.

Dimension Tata Nexon Facelift Hyundai Venue SX(O) Length 3993 mm 3995 mm Height 1605 mm 1590 mm Wheelbase 2498 mm 2500 mm

Ownership Experience

Both brands offer competitive ownership costs, but Tata edges value:

Parameter Tata Nexon Facelift Hyundai Venue SX(O) Warranty 3 years/1 lakh km 3 years/Unlimited km Maintenance Cost ₹6000-8000 for 60k km ₹8000-10500 for 60k km

Mileage Comparison

ARAI-certified economy for petrol and diesel models:

Variant Nexon Mileage Venue Mileage NA Petrol MT 17 kmpl 18 kmpl Turbo Petrol MT 18 kmpl 18 kmpl Diesel MT 20 kmpl 23 kmpl

Pros and Cons at a Glance

1. Nexon Facelift

Pros:

Modern styling inside-out

Floating touchscreen enriched cabin

Expansive cabin space

Cons:

Limited rear thigh support

Lower fuel efficiency than Venue

2. Hyundai Venue

Pros:

Striking exterior design

Premium interior appointments

Frugal diesel engine option

Cons:

Overstyled exterior polarising

Tight rear seat space

Lower mileage from petrol motors

Conclusion

The Tata Nexon Facelift and Hyundai Venue both have merits as stylish, feature-packed compact SUVs. The Nexon excels in cabin roominess, interior features and overall value. However, the Venue's bold styling, premium ambience, and efficiency make it appealing too. Test drives can determine if added features or designs take priority when choosing between models that cater to different preferences. Ultimately, you get good drivability and modern amenities with either option.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.