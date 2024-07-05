The Indian automotive landscape is ever-evolving, with brands introducing newer updates almost every year. Among others, the two most competitive automobile giants competing against one another for ages are Hyundai and Tata Motors. This time, car buyers have found Verna and Nexon quite impressive. So, if you plan to replace the older model with a new one, you can buy either Venue or Nexon. So, which SUV gives value for money? Let’s find out the details from the following points. Tata Nexon vs Hyundai Venue: Which SUV Reigns Supreme?

Colour, Performance, Boot Space, and Mileage Comparisons between Venue and Nexon

While interior and exterior features have been updated, budget-conscious customers mostly consider the performance, mileage options, and boot space. You can get a better understanding of these parameters from the following table. You can note down the colour variants available for these two cars:

Colours

Nexon is available in seven colours, like:

Flame Red

Calgary White

Creative Ocean

Pure Grey

Pristine White

Fearless Purple

Daytona Grey

Hyundai brings seven colour choices for customers who want to buy a Venue model:

Denim Blue

Titan Grey

Fiery Red

Atlas White

Abyss Black

Fiery Red with Black roof

Typhoon Silver

Performance

Nexon has three driving modes: City, eco, and Sport. It has a diesel and petrol engine. The petrol engine is a 1.2-litre turbocharged (Revotron) engine, while the diesel counterpart offers a 1.5-litre turbocharged (Revotorq) engine. The petrol engine can generate 118.2 bhp and 170 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel variant generates 113.3 Bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

The Venue has efficient and refined petrol and diesel engines. The turbo petrol engine is 1.0L and generates 118.3bhp and 172Nm of torque. The diesel engine produces 250Nm of torque.

Boot Space

Nexon comes with a boot space of 382 litres. The Venue has a boot space of 350 litres.

Mileage

The petrol manual engine delivers 17.44 km/l. It has an AMT version that offers 17.18 km/l.

The petrol-DCT model offers a fuel economy of 17.01 km/l, while the diesel manual variant returns a fuel economy of 23.23 km/l. Its AMT version delivers 24.08 km/l.

Venue’s 1.2L Petrol model returns 17 kmpl. The 1.0L petrol counterpart, on the other hand, offers 18 kmpl. The same specification is for the 1.0L Petrol with DCT. Its diesel variant delivers an impressive 22 kmpl.

Dimensional Difference between Nexon and Venue

The dimensional differences between Venue and Nexon are almost similar. Here’s a rundown of the numerical figures to help customers decide on the right vehicle:

Dimension Nexon Exter Length 3,995 mm 3995 mm Width 1,804 mm 1770 mm Height 1,620 mm 1617 mm Wheelbase 2,498 mm 2500 mm

Pros of Buying Venue vs Nexon

The Venue has a sophisticated and mature exterior. The new dashboard has a touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Together, these features make the car more luxurious and modern. The car includes a wide range of features.

Compared to the conventional headlights of the old Nexon, the new models come with sleek split headlamps. Nexon facelift’s front fascia looks futuristic with a sporty bumper. With alloy wheels and a rear profile sporting a sleek design, it beats the design of old models.

Engine and Transmission

Tata Nexon comes with:

Petrol engine: It has a 1.2-litre turbocharged engine (Revotron) that delivers 118.2 bhp and 170 Nm of torque.

A diesel engine: It has a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine with 113.3 Bhp and 260 Nm of torque.

Venue has three engine options

A 1.2-litre petrol engine: it has a 1197 cc displacement

A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine: It comes with a 998 cc displacement

A 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel engine: It comes with a 1493 cc displacement

Nexon facelift has been introduced with a seven-speed DCA and a five-speed manual transmission for their petrol counterparts. This compact SUV comes with a five-speed and a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Safety Features between Venue and Nexon

The following table presents the safety features of both Nexon and Hyundai Venue:

Safety Feature Nexon Venue Airbag Yes Yes No Of Airbags 6 6 Engine Immobilizer Yes Yes Traction Control No No Parking Assistance No No Child Safety Lock Yes No Door Alarm Warning Yes Yes Central Locking Yes Yes Anti-Lock Breaking System Yes Yes Electronic Brakeforce Distribution Yes Yes Electronic Stability Program Yes No Electronic Brake Assist No No

On-Road Prices of Nexon and Venue in Delhi

The base model for Nexon costs Rs. 9.07 lakhs, while its diesel counterpart costs Rs. 12.97 lakhs. Venue’s base petrol model costs Rs. 8.97 lakhs, while the diesel model costs Rs. 12.65 lakhs.

The top model costs Rs. 16.89 lakhs, while the diesel top model costs Rs. 18.19 lakhs. The automatic variant for Nexon is available from Rs. 13.48 to Rs. 16.89 lakhs. On the other hand, the diesel automatic models are priced between Rs. 15.29 lakhs and Rs. 18.19 lakhs.

Venue’s top model is priced at Rs. 15.47 lakhs, while the diesel counterpart is priced at Rs. 15.70. The entry-level automatic variant is priced at Rs. 13.38 lakhs, while the higher model is priced at Rs. 15.47 lakhs.

We hope that this article brings some clarity on which models suit your requirements. If that’s the case, you can compare the pricing for different variants online on the Acko Drive website. And if you decide to buy one, you can also do it online on the website. Just select the model/variant and pay the booking amount online. It’s that simple!

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.