The Race to Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI Heats Up as NIFD Global’s Design Carnival enters Day 2

As Day 2 of NIFD Global's Design Carnival 2024 unfurls, the road to Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI becomes even more crucial for aspiring designers. The event, which started with a bang on Day 1, continued to impress on Day 2, with students pushing the boundaries of design in their quest to secure a spot at the prestigious Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI. Day 2 Winners: Chetan Mali, Mahendra Choudhary, and Shravanee Khot to Showcase Fashion and Interior Design Excellence at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI.

On Day 2 of the event, Chetan Mali and Mahendra Choudhary from NIFD Global Pune Kothrud Centre; and Shravanee Khot from NIFD Global Navi Mumbai Centre have emerged as winners in Fashion Design and Interior Design category respectively. From more than 1,000 entries, only 80 were shortlisted for the Design Carnival, with 14 advancing on day 2.

The jury included renowned professionals such as Hiloni Sutaria, an acclaimed Architect; Monica Shah, celebrated Fashion Designer from Label JADE; Neeraj Gaba, Creative Entrepreneur and Motivational Speaker; and Shefalee Vasudev, Editor-in-Chief of The Voice of Fashion. Their expertise and insights provided invaluable feedback to the participants, elevating the competitive spirit of the event. The event is being hosted by Bollywood actor and celebrity host Aman Verma.

In the Fashion Design category, Tanvi Agarwal and Gungun from NIFD Global Hyderabad Himayat Nagar earned the first runner-up spot, with Rudra Rane and Siddhi Jadhav from NIFD Global Navi Mumbai Centre being named the second runners-up. In the Interior Design category, Sana Sayyad from NIFD Global Pune Kothrud Centre has been awarded first runner-up, while Sayan Gope from NIFD Global Siliguri secured the second runner-up position.

The fashion design winners will showcase their collections at the NIFD Global 'The Runway' show, while the interior design winners will create immersive sets for designer shows throughout the event. Beyond the runway, the winners will receive substantial cash prizes and invaluable mentorship from industry experts at RISE Worldwide. This support will help them turn their dreams into reality and make a lasting impact on the design world.

The opportunity to present their collections or design sets at Lakmé Fashion Week x FDCI is a career-defining moment for these emerging designers, as it not only puts them on a national stage but also positions them at the forefront of fashion and interior design innovation in India.

Other participants from Group B representing various regions from across the country, included Sana Sayyad, from Pune Kothrud; Princy Khamar from Ahmedabad; Nang Senorita Chowhai from Siliguri; Srishti and Sachin from New Delhi Pitampura; Zarein Fatma, Sampriti Ghosh, and Evana Sultana from Kolkata Lindsay Street; Shipra Saini and Preeti from Roorkee; Yash Jain from Hyderabad Himayat Nagar; and Akanksha Jagdale, Anushka Jain, Apeksha Sharma, Sonu Priya, and Suman Nagwani from Bhilwara.

As the event progresses, all eyes are on the emerging talent from NIFD Global, who are set to redefine fashion and interior design.

The NIFD Global’s Design Carnival is not just a competition but a crucial stepping stone for students from across the country. The guidance of our renowned mentors like fashion icon Manish Malhotra, celebrated interior designer Gauri Khan, design powerhouse Twinkle Khanna, and costume designer extraordinaire Ashley Rebello, is instrumental in shaping the next generation of design leaders.

To learn more about NIFD Global’s comprehensive programs offered through the School of Design, School of Management, and School of Beauty, please visit www.nifdglobal.com

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.