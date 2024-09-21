The World’s First Luxury Mahura Spirit – Six Brothers by South Seas Distilleries

Do you know about the legacy of the Mahura tree, which grows in abundance in the forested plains of western, central, and eastern India? This botanical marvel has held a special place in Indian culture since historical times, when the tree, which resembles the ‘Tree of Life’, was used for shade, and its flowers, fruits, and leaves were used for food, cattle fodder, medicines, and even currency to barter for grains. South Seas Distilleries has brought back the Mahua spirit with the launch of Six Brothers Mahura

The nectar from the Mahura flower was distilled into a local spirit cherished by the royals. During the colonial period, laws prohibited the collection of Mahura flowers and the production of this flower-based spirit. But the tradition lived on from generation to generation as families made the spirit on special occasions like celebrations and festivals as a ‘special treat’.

Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection

One of India’s oldest malt distilleries, South Seas Distilleries, has brought back the Mahua spirit with the launch of Six Brothers Mahura, featuring two exquisite brands –Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection and Six Brothers Small Batch (Original). 1922 Resurrection is the world’s first-ever matured Mahura spirit that has rested for decades in Oak Casks. This heritage drink has been crafted using a century of family expertise and refined through double distillation in India’s largest copper pot stills. These are the same copper pot stills that are used to distil some of India’s oldest luxury single malts.

Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection: Born in India’s largest Single Malt maturation warehouse,1922 Resurrection amalgamates legacy with modern luxury, and each bottle is a tribute to a craft perfected across four generations of the family. Only 102 bottles are available to commemorate the number of years since the family’s distilling journey began. It is touted to be the world’s oldest matured Mahura flower spirit. This limited release has been uniquely aged in oak casks for decades. Six Brothers 1922 Resurrection is priced at INR 1,02,000 by allocation only for a 750 ml bottle.

Six Brothers Small Batch (Original): A refined small-batch variant, this modern luxury spirit showcases theMahuraflower’s unique potential, setting a new benchmark in India's spirits landscape. Six Brothers Small Batch (Original) is double-distilled in copper pot stills and platinum-filtered to achieve a crisp and refined texture. The spirit offers a sweet, earthy nose of dried fruits, a silky palate with savoury notes and a clean, spicy finish. The bottle is impressive, too – it has been designed with six pairs of eyes at the base as a tribute to the century-old craft and legacy of the Chinoy family. Six Brothers Small Batch is available in Maharashtra at INR 2,492 for a 750 ml bottle. Six Brothers Small Batch is available in leading retail outlets in Mumbai and will soon be available across Maharashtra, Goa and Haryana.

Six Brothers is a salute to the Indian Heritage Spirits category and the iconic six brothers of the Chinoy family. In fact, their legacy dates back to 1922, when they perfected the art of Mahura distillation for the royal families. Six Brothers is the world’s first luxury spirit made entirely from Mahura flowers.

“Our connection with the Mahura flower spans over a century. Six Brothers is more than a spirit; it’s a tribute to the craft my great-grandfather and his brothers began in 1922. This launch offers a taste of India's heritage, bottled for today's luxury connoisseurs while showcasing the true potential of this unique Indian floral spirit,” said Hamavand Chinoy, Director of South Seas Distilleries.

The family blends innovation with tradition as it crafts distinctive Single Malts and luxury Mahura spirits. After years of supporting the world's biggest brands with luxury spirits, they chose to enter the consumer market in 2023 with Crazy Cock, a curated line of luxury Single Malts from their private collection of rare casks, followed by Six Brothers Mahura, India’s first luxury heritage spirit. Spirits crafted at South Seas Distilleries are a culmination of distillation skills honed through four generations in India’s largest maturation warehouse, which houses a wide variety of rare casks.

“Many countries are known for their spirits, which are unique to their geography and culture and consumed worldwide. With Six Brothers, we want to showcase Indian exceptionalism and bring forward India’s own luxury heritage spirit that will make a mark on the global arena. With our family’s history, legacy, and craftsmanship, we can ensure Mahura can proudly stand on its own among world spirits,” says Rupi Chinoy, Creative Director at South Seas Distilleries.

The bottles of the launches are a tribute to the generations. Each bottle features six pairs of eyes at the bottom. There is also an all-seeing ‘Eye’ on the stopper, which shows the united vision of the family to introduce an Indian spirit to the world. The tiger on the label and claw marks on the base represent the founders’ resilience and the guardianship of the forests where theMahura flower grows. With a vintage aesthetic, the ribbed glass bottle is complemented by an elegant off-white and deep blue colour scheme.

