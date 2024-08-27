“This tech startup is changing how you apply for your visa applications”

In a world where Indian travellers are venturing abroad like never before, the complexities of visa regulations remain one of the biggest hurdles to truly global mobility. With over 27 million international departures from India in 2019, this number is expected to soar to 80 or even 90 million by 2040. Driving this rise is a booming middle class and a youthful population eager to explore the world. However, while travel numbers are on the rise, the challenges of securing visas for many countries, especially in Europe and North America, remain steep. This is where Leso, a tech startup in simplifying visa services, steps in. LeSo co-founders Vivek(L) and Abbas(R)

Founded by Abbas Abidi and Vivek Anandan, Leso is simplifying the visa application process for Indian travellers. “We recognized the challenges that Indian travellers face when attempting to explore the world,” said Abbas. “Our vision for Leso is to take away the stress and uncertainty from the visa process so that people can focus on enjoying their travels. Leso is dedicated to developing a digital framework that modernises old systems while seamlessly adapting to the shifting regulations of the embassies.”

A Changing Travel Landscape: India's Global Ascent

India’s economic growth has not only lifted millions out of poverty but has also created a burgeoning middle class with a strong desire to see the world. The number of Indian passport holders has nearly doubled over the last decade, increasing from 52 million to 93 million in 2023. This is coupled with the fact that Indians are among the youngest populations globally, with those between the ages of 25 and 34 driving much of the travel surge.

Countries close to India, such as Thailand, Malaysia, and the UAE, have capitalised on this opportunity by simplifying their visa processes. “Thailand saw over a million Indian travellers in the first half of 2024 alone,” said Vivek. “Countries that recognize the potential of Indian travellers and ease their visa requirements will be the ones to truly benefit.”

Leso fits perfectly into this ecosystem, offering a streamlined, digital-first visa solution that cuts through red tape. Its platform is designed to cater to a diverse set of travellers, from first-time tourists to seasoned business professionals. “Our goal is to make travel accessible and enjoyable for everyone,” added Vivek. “Whether it’s helping with a complex visa application or providing real-time updates, we are here to ensure that nothing stands between travellers and their dream destinations.”

Navigating the Visa Challenges for Indians

Although many Asian and Middle Eastern countries are removing or reducing visa requirements for Indian travellers, Western countries are lagging behind. The U.S., U.K., and Schengen countries remain some of the toughest to enter for Indian nationals, with lengthy processing times and rigid documentation requirements. “The bureaucracy around Western visas can be daunting,” said Abbas. “We hear from customers all the time that they feel discouraged by the process, and that’s where Leso comes in.”

By 2047, the middle class in India is expected to double, and with it, the demand for international travel will continue to grow. Leso is positioning itself as the premier solution for handling the increasingly complex visa needs of this expanding consumer base. “We are building a future where travel is no longer hindered by arbitrary borders and inefficient processes,” said Vivek.

Redefining Travel Services: Beyond Just Visas

Leso’s offerings extend beyond visa facilitation. Recognizing that travel involves more than just paperwork, the platform is also evolving to meet the holistic needs of travellers. Leso integrates travel insurance, forex services, and, soon, will offer curated travel experiences. “We are focused on delivering an end-to-end solution that anticipates the needs of travellers,” said Abbas. “Travel isn’t just about getting from point A to point B—it’s about ensuring that every aspect of the journey is seamless.”

The company’s dedication to innovation is also evident in its leadership team. Leso has brought together top talent from institutions like IIT Mandi and IIT Roorkee to build a robust technological infrastructure capable of processing high volumes of visa applications with precision and speed. “We’ve developed an AI-powered system that not only reduces errors but also ensures that applications are processed faster than ever before,” said Vivek.

Co-Founders Of LeSo

Looking to the Future: Scaling Globally

Leso’s vision is to become a global leader in visa and travel services. With the rise in Indian tourism, the company is poised for international expansion. As countries like Vietnam, Turkey, and Russia scramble to attract Indian travellers, Leso is at the forefront of ensuring that Indian tourists can easily access these destinations without the usual visa headaches.

“We see a future where Indians are welcomed around the world,” said Abbas. “As more countries recognize the power of Indian tourists, Leso will be there to facilitate this growth. Whether it’s streamlining visa processes or offering additional services, we want to be the go-to platform for Indian travellers.”

In an era where international departures are expected to reach new heights, Leso is not just following the trend—it is leading the charge. “Our mission is clear,” concluded Vivek. “We want to empower Indians to travel the world freely and confidently. The future of travel is bright, and Leso is ready to take it to the next level.”

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.