1.Aarshaveda Wellness: Aarshaveda offers a range of Ayurvedic wellness products that make thoughtful and customized gifts. These products are crafted with potent natural and organic ingredients, blending ancient wisdom with modern vitality. Whether you’re looking to enhance immunity or promote overall well-being, Aarshaveda has you covered. Explore their collection, which includes rejuvenating Organic Chyawanprash, nourishing Skincare Serums, Lotions, Oils, and more. These wellness treasures are perfect for personalized gifting, supporting health and vitality. Top 10 Corporate Gifting Brands in 2024!

Rioz, India’s pioneering brand in sustainable fashion, is revolutionizing the market with its eco-friendly bags and footwear made from recycled plastic bottles. With a commitment to affordability, all our bags are priced under 4k. They are lightweight, ultra-spacious, and designed for everyday utility, featuring various compartments to meet your needs. Plus, our bags are machine washable, ensuring convenience and longevity. Rioz seamlessly combines style and sustainability, proving that fashion can be both chic and eco-conscious. Join us in promoting responsible fashion with Rioz, where every purchase contributes to a greener planet.

Established in 2010, Code Silver merges modernity with the authenticity of silver, creating a unique blend of contemporary style and handcrafted heritage. Renowned for its exquisite silver and silver-plated creations, Code Silver redefines silver's use beyond jewellery and dining ware. The brand’s innovative designs and attention to detail are evident in each piece, from personalized travel tags and keychains to Laxmi charans and tea light holders. Ideal for corporate gifting, Code Silver's collections feature unique items that blend clean modernity with a hint of tradition, making every gift truly memorable for employees, clients, and partners.

Baska Foods is the labour of love of three generations of women with a passion for food equipped with heirloom recipes. Their products are made in small batches using traditional home-developed recipes in a boutique setup, crafted with utmost care and passion, bringing modernity to traditional snacking. Each bite is a testament to the commitment to using locally sourced, hand-picked ingredients, ensuring a burst of all-natural Flavors. Baska hampers are curated with gourmet products and fresh produce which includes everything from snacks to artisanal chocolates, sweets, and dry fruits. The hampers can be customized according to your preferences.

Discover the perfect gift with Kimatra, a homegrown brand founded with an initiative to promote Made in India quality products. They believe in sustainability and thoughtful craftsmanship which makes their vegan leather bags and accessories an ideal gift for those who appreciate luxury and ethical choices. Founder of the brand, Mahima Gupta is a Graduate of Leather Design from NIFT Delhi and went to ENSAIT, France to gain further experience in the Fashion industry. Whether it's for a birthday, Rakhi celebration or any other special occasion, Kimatra offers a range of sophisticated designs like Sunglasses covers, multi-purpose Vanity boxes, and beautiful bags.

Discover the essence of Assam with an exclusive corporate gifting range of Apaapi Threads of Glory, perfect for making a lasting impression. Their curated collection features unique fridge magnets, traditional gamuchas, handcrafted journals, and elegant natural dye stoles. Each item is a testament to Assam's rich heritage and exceptional craftsmanship, making them ideal for expressing gratitude and fostering strong connections. Handcrafted by skilled artisans, these gifts also support sustainable practices. Open for customization, Apaapi’s exotic products allow you to tailor each gift to reflect your brand’s identity. Elevate your corporate gifting with Apaapi’s offerings and share the timeless beauty of Assam with your esteemed clients and partners.

RAS Luxury Skincare offers an exquisite range of luxurious skincare products, ideal for corporate gifting. Their carefully curated gift sets reflect elegance and sophistication, making them perfect for expressing gratitude or celebrating special occasions. With a strong focus on high-quality ingredients create memorable experiences with multiple ranges to choose from like Skincare, Wellness, bath & body & Lip tints, and care. Their commitment to excellence and eco-friendly practices & sustainability makes these gifts a thoughtful and impactful choice for discerning recipients.

Aaranyam Natural Cosmetic Pvt. Ltd. is revolutionizing the gifting landscape with its luxurious bath and body products, perfect for the festive season. Known for using the finest natural ingredients, Aaranyam offers an array of exquisite items such as candles, bath bombs, bath salts, bath soaks, and personalized reed diffusers. What sets Aaranyam apart is its commitment to all-natural, cruelty-free products and its ability to cater to small quantities. Each gift is crafted with care and precision, ensuring a truly bespoke experience. For those seeking the ultimate in personalized luxury, Aaranyam's offerings are unparalleled, making festive gifting both elegant and meaningful.

Founded by Arushi Agrawal, Seva Home transcends the realm of simply being a luxury home fragrance brand. The company weaves together exquisite scents, crafted with natural ingredients, soy wax blends, and premium fragrance oils, to create transformative experiences that uplift your space. Their meticulously curated collection boasts innovative, high-quality design and packaging, making them ideal for gifting or indulging in a touch of personal luxury. They offer a captivating spectrum of scents, from warm and comforting woody notes to invigorating coastal whispers reminiscent of crashing waves and salty air. Whether you crave the musky allure of valour, the vibrant burst of blooming florals, or the bittersweet intrigue of tangerine, Seva Home has a fragrance waiting to awaken your senses and elevate your mood.

As the name suggests, they help you work around the dynamic environment of aesthetics and decor, while retaining the magic of classics. When searching for the perfect gift, consider the timeless appeal of scented candles: they are not only meaningful and thoughtful gifts, but also convey a deeper sense of care and consideration. With a vast array of aroma blends and designs available, you can choose a candle that perfectly matches the recipient’s personality and preferences. Unlike other decor items that might not suit everyone’s taste, scented candles are practical and functional. They are useful and can be used in various settings, from dining rooms to bathrooms. Find out their candles on: www.onandoff.in

