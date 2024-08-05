1.Weaving Cult: Weaving Cult is a contemporary Indian-born brand, that weaving timeless aesthetics of classic femininity and effortless chic into your wardrobe. We offer high-quality, premium, and trending outfits to cater to all your parties, vacations, and casual occasions. We make each garment on demand to ensure we don’t get into the vicious cycle of mass production. What started as a passion for fashion, today has ventured into becoming a popular and trusted name in the fashion industry. Top 10 Fashion & Jewellery Brands to Look For 2024.

2.So Fetch:

So Fetch is redefining contemporary jewellery with its stunning collection of tarnish-free pieces, seamlessly bridging everyday sophistication and holiday glamour. The brand’s designs are a masterclass in modern flair. Some of their pieces are must-haves for every wardrobe. With their latest collection, ‘Midsummer Cityscapes,’ they attempt to capture the spirit of an urban summer. They have added some beautiful Gold-Plated Leather Belts, which is a very interesting take on elevating this everyday accessory. Worth checking out!

3.Mogasu Goa:

Mogasu is a Goa-inspired and slow fashion label that blends traditional Indian crafts with contemporary designs. Each piece reflects Goa’s rich culture and is meticulously handcrafted by traditional artisans. In fact, Mogasu’ s block-printed sarees, featuring prints of sea waves and old Portuguese houses, have been a hit. The latest collection, inspired by the traditional Kaavi art of Goa, is done in vibrant hues and hand-block printed on the softest mul cotton. A Mogasu saree is a must-have for any fashionista's wardrobe, offering comfort, style, and a touch of Goa's enchanting spirit.

4.Everbrite Jewellery:

Immerse yourself into a new era of affordable luxury with Everbrite Jewellery, India’s leading lab diamond jewellery brand since 2020. From the heart of Mumbai’s diamond district, Everbrite transforms the jewellery landscape with superior quality, avant-garde designs. Their lab diamond jewellery, known for innovation and eco-consciousness is shipped nationwide, from metropolitan hubs to remote locales. Everbrite’s customer-centric ethos and repeat customer loyalty highlight its excellence. With an extensive online presence and availability in multiple cities even internationally, Everbrite makes exquisite diamond jewellery accessible to all. So, if you’re looking for your next big, or small purchase, experience the perfect blend of tradition and modernity with Everbrite’s unparalleled craftsmanship!

5.Jade by Ashima:

Jade by Ashima, nestled in the heart of Delhi, is more than just a brand, it's a community of tastemakers who cherish the fusion of tradition and contemporary style. From timeless drape sarees to twirl-worthy lehengas, each outfit is meticulously designed for those seeking more than just apparel; they crave a statement. Each piece at Jade is meticulously crafted to reflect our dedication and commitment to quality and craftsmanship. WHERE THE ‘TRADITIONAL’ MEETS THE ‘MODERN’

6.Paulsons:

Paulsons boast a storied legacy spanning 40 years, distinguished by its unparalleled collection of bespoke suit fabric sets, trendy designer sarees, modern ready-to-wear, co-ord sets, and high-end dress materials since its inception in 1984. The brand's vision is to craft artistic pieces that cater to the contemporary customer's desire for premium clothing at an affordable price point, thereby providing a superior shopping experience through its e-commerce platform www.paulsonsonline.com and physical stores in Delhi, Faridabad, and Rohtak.

7.Evol Jewels:

Evol is a brand where sustainability meets visionary designs. Evol is an anagram of love, which extends to love for the planet and love for craftsmanship. Founded by siblings, Nimesh Jain and Disha Jain, pioneers the future of jewellery with lab-grown diamonds. This blend of tradition and innovation is evident in each meticulously crafted piece, which tells a unique story. Evol's focus on sustainability and accessibility ensures that luxury jewellery is both ethical and within reach, making them a standout brand to watch in 2024!

8.Gehen:

"Gehen is a rapidly emerging Mumbai-based brand. The team is committed to delivering an unparalleled experience through its meticulously crafted premium sarees. Collaborating with master weavers from across India, Gehen ensures each creation embodies both aesthetics and elegance. The brand's vision transcends fashion; it aspires to bring happiness by infusing love and smiles into every saree. Gehen seeks to introduce the world to the timeless art of draping sarees, one masterpiece at a time. The commitment to giving elite experience and craftsmanship ensures that each saree is a work of art, reflecting the rich heritage and skill of Indian weavers."

9.Amal Jewels:

Amal Jewels, is a modern and innovative brand founded by two industry pros with over a decade of experience is redefining affordable luxury lab-grown diamond jewellery in India.

Specializing in exquisite collections crafted in gold and 925 silver, Amal Jewels blends sustainability with elegance, making eco-friendly, high-quality diamond jewellery accessible to every woman. Amal Jewels’ mission is to popularise affordable, luxurious, lab-grown diamonds in India, offering pieces that women can proudly wear daily, not just on special occasions. Each piece is designed to be dainty, subtle, and glamorous, blending contemporary design with timeless elegance. With a steadfast commitment to quality and style, Amal Jewels are revolutionizing everyday luxury while promoting sustainability.

10.Que by M

Que by M, a new name in the realm of lab-grown luxury jewelry brands, is founded on ensuring that every individual possesses a dazzling diamond that embraces state-of-the-art technology and unparalleled craftsmanship. Lab-grown diamonds have gained immense popularity, leading to a more sustainable and ethical approach to diamond jewelry. Step into the world of Que by M's collection of lab-grown diamond jewellery, a testament to their dedication to safety, quality, and environmental consciousness. These diamonds are hypoallergenic, non-radioactive, and entirely eco-friendly. Que by M's jewellery embodies a flawless blend of simplicity and refined elegance.

