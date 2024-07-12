1.Soleil Da Paris Streamlining your Skincare in a World Overrun by Choices!!! In the world of overwhelming skin care choices, Soleil da Paris aims to simplify your routine. They stand out by emphasising quality over quantity, providing a small selection of essential products like Tendre (facewash), Imperishable & Immaculee (serums) Nuage (moisturisers), and Lueurdivine (sunscreen) for basic skincare routines,and solution-based products that cater to a variety of skincare issues. They focus on a streamlined regimen for effective results, drawing inspiration from the minimalist French beauty philosophy of "less is more." Soleil Da Paris uses potent international ingredients to combat diverse skin issues, promising a fresh take on skincare. TOP 10 HOMEGROWN BRANDS TO LOOK FOR IN 2024

2.PROMUNCH

At PROMUNCH, we are on a mission to revolutionise the snacking industry by offering guilt-free and protein-enriched snacks that nourish your body and delight your taste buds. We want our products to benefit as many people as possible so everything is vegan and gluten-free!

This brand was created to help people lead a more healthy and fulfilling lifestyle all without compromising on the joy of snacking. PROMUNCH is carefully crafted, using high-quality, non-GMO soybean. This makes the snacks a hefty 48% of protein, which is more than 4x the protein in an egg! Embrace the power of plant-based protein to elevate your snacking game. And if healthy snacking isn’t on the top of your list, PROMUNCH pairs really well with cocktails too.

3.Heal Your QI

Monsoons can dampen your mood, but not your well-being! Heal Your Qi, a brand that transcends skincare, offers a holistic approach to wellness during the humid season. Started by a psychologist and a healer, their philosophy goes beyond the surface, drawing on the wisdom of aromatherapy and ayurveda .

Their luxurious, handcrafted hydrosols are more than just facial mists – they're a sensory experience. Choose from calming hydra boom to invigorating Seven Sages, each hydrosol offering therapeutic benefits beyond the skin. Embrace the monsoon as a time for self-care, and let them guide you towards inner and outer balance.

4.Anuttama Artisanal Chocolate

Anuttama Artisanal Chocolate, established in 2020, is an internationally award-winning, farm-to-bar chocolate maker based in Mangalore, Karnataka. They specialise in refined sugar-free, vegan, preservative-free chocolates, naturally sweetened with jaggery, or coconut sugar. Enjoy their single-origin dark chocolates with cocoa percentages from 62% to 100%. They provide baking couverture, non-alkalized cocoa powder, and cocoa nibs for professional bakers. Discover starch-free drinking chocolate powder made with non-alkalized cocoa powder. Their signature bar, Bella Tharai, features coconut and jaggery, representing regional flavours. Everything from growing cacao to chocolate making happens in-house. Support Anuttama and support local farmers.

5.WATERFUL

Waterful is revolutionising hydration by transforming ordinary water into a nutrient-rich, flavourful experience. Recognizing that purified city water often lacks essential nutrients and taste, we created Waterful to enhance your drinking water naturally. Their drinks are crafted with plant-based ingredients for natural and delicious flavours, and vibrant vegetables for colour. Waterful contains zero added artificial flavours, artificial colours, preservatives, and zero caffeine. Waterful is low in unrefined sugar, packed with essential electrolytes and antioxidants, and enriched with over 10 vitamins and minerals and a pinch of salt. Waterful encourages the use of reusable bottles, promoting sustainability and reducing single-use plastic waste. Enjoy a more vibrant, tastier, and environmentally friendly way to hydrate with Waterful – supercharge your water naturally.

6.CottsBerry

Experience the softness and purity of cotton with Cottsberry’s 100% organic cotton products for makeup and skincare, a brand that is so much more than skin deep! Embracing the values of sustainability, passion for quality and innovation, Cottsberry is backed by the experience of Lavino Kapur Cottons, a company trusted for over 40 years by the most respected brands and retail chains across the world.

7.Robin Foods

Red rice was started as a small startup targeting people who would like to eat rice as a substitute to chapati. also to promote matta rice which is way better than polished white rice.. it has essential vitamins and minerals and other nutrients which is sufficient for our daily life. robin hood as you know is a character in an English drama who helped people at their difficult times. Like this, Robin food adopted a similar name so that it can help the current situation of lifestyle diseases of sugar and cholesterol which is quiet among many of us due to our unhealthy lifestyle and that too at an affordable price.

8.DIEM CHOCOLATES

Explore the delightful world of Diem Chocolates for your corporate and bulk gifting needs. Their premium milk and dark chocolates are handcrafted to perfection, ensuring top-notch quality and taste. Perfect for any occasion, from corporate events to special celebrations, they offer a variety of gifting options. Enjoy personalised chocolates and custom packaging for bulk orders. The chocolates showcase a passion for quality and innovation. Choose Diem Chocolates for an unforgettable gifting experience! It is their belief that Chocolate is Happiness and Happiness should always be pure.

9.MITTAL TEAS

Established by Banarsi Das Mittal in 1954, Mittal Teas has become a global leader in premium Indian teas. They offer a diverse range of teas, from traditional favourites like Darjeeling Royal Muscatel to unique blends such as Jasmine Pearls. Catering to luxury hotels worldwide, Mittal Teas ensures top quality by selecting only the finest 5% of Indian teas. They are also recognized as the first brand to establish a unique tea room in Japan. Beyond tea excellence, they provide elegant gifting options in wood, brass, Papier-mâché boxes, and ethnic fabric pouches. Their accolades include recognition at the AVPA contest in France, affirming their reputation for authenticity and exceptional flavour profiles.

10.Bevaro

BEVARO specialises in gourmet beverage syrups, meticulously crafted for exceptional taste and an unparalleled experience. Our mission is to redefine beverages with cost-effective, long-shelf-life syrups that ensure superior flavour and a memorable drinking experience. BEVARO syrups aim to set a new standard for taste and quality, offering a range of flavours that elevate every sip to a moment of indulgence and satisfaction.

Compiled by Inovatus PR

