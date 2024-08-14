Top Influential Business Leaders to Watch In 2024

Presenting twelve of the most influential business leaders from India who have exhibited perseverance and passion, leading to new opportunities and stronger enterprises. They are perfect example of leaders who are setting benchmarks for innovation, sustainability, and growth. Top Business Leaders to Watch In 2024

1. Arjun Bhargava, Founder of Forest Hill

Arjun Bhargava, the visionary behind Forest Hill, hails from a finance background. In 2022, at just 23 years old, Arjun founded Forest Hill with a bold ambition to offer men, grooming products that were both high-quality and affordable. Observing a gap in the market where premium grooming products were either imported and expensive and the affordable ones lacked quality, Arjun envisioned Forest Hill as a solution bringing together top tier grooming essentials under one brand, making quality accessible to all. Forest Hill is a leading men’s grooming brand focused on delivering affordable-luxury grooming products. The company’s ethos is centered on empowering men to elevate their daily grooming rituals with quality essentials.

2. Mr. Aravind Arasavilli, Chairman of Exxeella Education Group

As Chairman, Mr. Aravind’s leadership is defined by a forward-thinking approach that bridges educational institutions with top talent from the Indian subcontinent and the Middle East. Mr Aravind Arasavilli together with Mrs Sowjanya Rasamsetty who is the CEO of Exxeella Education Group, exemplify transformative leadership with a shared vision that is reshaping the landscape of global education. Mr. Aravind's strategic vision has propelled Exxeella to the forefront of the industry, facilitating significant achievements. Mr Arasavilli’s ability to forge meaningful partnerships and deliver exceptional results highlights his transformative impact on the global education sector.

3. Hamir Singh, Director of Flying Leader

Flying Leader, under the charismatic leadership of Director Hamir Singh, has become a beacon of innovation in the travel industry. Hamir Singh has created a unique wave in the market by offering more than just traditional tour packages. He goes the extra mile by exploring, explaining, and passionately promoting tourism, making it an immersive experience for travelers. With a robust social media presence at Instagram, Hamir Singh leverages his charm and dynamic representation to spotlight tourism, hotels, and airlines. The company’s core mission is to make luxury travel accessible to all, especially those on a budget.

4. Sakshi Aaryav Gupta, Founder of Cugo

Sakshi Aaryav Gupta, with a Master's in International Business from the University of Leeds, and her entrepreneur husband Aaryav Gupta co-founded Cugo, a startup focused on baby care and lifestyle. Inspired by the challenges of finding the best products for their first daughter, Sakshi launched Cugo to simplify the search for high-quality, eco-friendly items like organic cotton bamboo blends. Cugo also aims to make a global impact with its mascot and products like their 99.9% water-based, 100% biodegradable baby wipes, reflecting a commitment to parents' trust and sustainability and dedication to providing premium-quality solutions that parents worldwide can trust.

5. Yash Fatnani, CEO of MedeaCup

Yash Fatnani, CEO of MedeaCup, is a pioneer transforming how brands navigate the complex journey from website to social interaction. With a focus on identifying strategic gaps beyond human perception, His mission is to create seamless and engaging digital experiences for consumers. By adopting a strategic approach, he envisions the next five years as a period of profound change in the digital industry. As MedeaCup celebrates its fifth anniversary and expands into Belgium, Yash positions himself as a strategic visionary, committed to redefining industry benchmarks and propelling global growth.

6. Anupama Dalmia, Founder & Chief Mentor of Beyond the Box

Anupama Dalmia is a multiple award-winning blogger, author, digital content creator, serial entrepreneur and writing mentor. She is a Karmaveer Chakra Gold Medalist which is a global civilian honour presented by International Confederation of NGOs in association with the United Nations. She is the Founder & Chief Mentor of Beyond the Box which is a literary venture that focuses on unconventional methodologies to spread the love for the written word. Beyond the Box is a market disruptor and is the first of its kind company to bring together impact and revenue in a unique business model.

7. Tanay Sharma, Co-Founder, COO of CITTA

Tanay Sharma, co-founder and COO of CITTA, a Pune-based premium bath and skincare brand, is a visionary entrepreneur with a passion for pioneering ideas and innovative solutions. With a drive for excellence, Tanay leverages his global perspective, honed at the University of Toronto, to set new standards in bath & skin care. Being a ‘Global Citizen’, he brings to the table a worldly perspective to his business endeavors, drawing inspiration from diverse cultures and experiences. With a commitment to quality, Tanay is spearheading CITTA towards revolutionizing skincare for babies, kids, and adults alike. Under his administration, CITTA combines care and 100% transparency, infusing each product with gentle formulations and natural, certified ingredients.

8. Vikas Jain, Global Speaker, Author & Founder Vikas Jain International.

Vikas Jain is the founder & CEO of Vikas Jain International with three verticals. The first vertical of business consulting offers growth consulting. Vikas is a global speaker, & author of “What Top 1% Leaders Do Differently”. He created “VIKAS System, a pathway to becoming Top 1%” based on “VIKAS Quadrant” & has delivered programs for Fortune 500 companies like HP, Dell, McAfee, Yamaha, Uber. Secondly company offers IT Consulting and IT Products. Thirdly, Vikas Academy offers life-changing courses on leadership, motivation, technology and more. He is Ex IBM and McAfee and he denied an offer from Microsoft to pursue his mission-driven projects.

9. Anshul Garg, Managing Director Ausha

With over 12 years of experience, Anshul Garg is an invaluable guide to Smart Electronics. He was one the first to to bring dash cameras to online portals in India. Based in Gurgaon, his brand AUSHA is a beacon of innovation driven by his keen eye for technology. AUSHA is a prominent brand with over 200+ products including Dash Camera, Gps, Android Box, Projectors etc. Anshul has transformed his brand into a well respected name in the industry. His deep product knowledge and commitment to excellence are evident in every product they offer, making them. essential resource for anyone eager to excel in the world of Smart Electronics.

10. Ashwini Seth, Founder of Dennison

Ashwini Seth is a second-generation entrepreneur of a family business that was founded by his father Mr. Rajendra Seth. Since 2014, Ashwini has been running Dennison as a Genz & millennial preferred formal and casual menswear brand. Working alongside his team, he is constantly working on ways to understand the customer's needs and innovate accordingly. Ashwini and his wife Sonalika work together as a team managing the various aspects of business. As a bubbling entrepreneur, Ashwini is full of ideas and gives great importance to ‘customer connectivity’. He attributes the growth and success of his brand to his employees who work in tandem with his zeal and passion.

11. Rajiv Talreja, Founder of Quantum Leap Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd

Rajiv Talreja is the Founder of Quantum Leap Learning Solutions Pvt Ltd, Asia’s Largest MSME Business Coaching Company. In 2024, when we talk about business growth, we talk ‘Systems’ and ‘Processes.’ That's the impact India's MSME business coach Rajiv Talreja’s work has created. Building scientific approaches for business growth that have impacted the lives of more than 4 Lakh MSMEs he has trained, creating an ever growing community of entrepreneurs, where business owners believe in learning, and scale together. Rajiv is also a serial investor, supporting startups and creating jobs.

12. Rajat Jain, Founder of Sunfox Technologies

Born from a personal loss and a vision to save lives, five friends from Dehradun—Rajat Jain, Nitin Chandola, Sabit Rawat, Saurabh Badola, and Arpit jain—created Spandan, a device that turns any smartphone into a heart attack detector. This pocket-sized ECG marvel, with 99.76% accuracy, has already saved over 10,000 lives and conducted more than 2 million tests worldwide. Spandan’s impact has reached far beyond Dehradun, earning praise from leaders like Prime Minister Modi and institutions like Oxford and Wharton. From a small lab to the global stage, Sunfox Technologies is proving that innovation can start anywhere and touch lives everywhere.

Long-term success can only be achieved via excellent leadership. The leaders mentioned above are perfect example for others who are setting benchmarks for innovation, sustainability, and growth. In the fast-paced and constantly changing environment of Indian business, 2024 has seen the rise of innovative leaders who are reshaping the nation's economic story.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.