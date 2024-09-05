Electric bicycles, or e-bikes, are becoming increasingly popular worldwide as a green alternative to traditional fuel-powered vehicles. In India, where two-wheelers are the primary vehicles on the roads and make up a large portion of automobile sales, transitioning to electric bikes is more than just a trend. It is essential to reduce pollution and support global environmental objectives. Similar to all other vehicles, electric bikes need insurance coverage. Guide for Buying Two-Wheeler Insurance

This blog will cover the details of bike insurance for electric two-wheelers, including the available types of coverage, inclusions and exclusions, and the importance of having a policy.

What is an Electric Bikе?

An electric bike is a two-wheeled vehicle powered by electricity instead of petrol or diesel. These bicycles come with an electric motor and a rechargeable battery that can be charged at home or designated charging stations. The emergence of electric bikes is viewed as a major advancement towards cutting down on carbon emissions and encouraging sustainable transportation. Understanding the significance of bike insurance for electric vehicles (EVs) is crucial as these become more prevalent.

Why Do You Nееd Electric Bikе Insurancе?

Obtaining electric bike insurance has the following benefits:

1. Lеgal Rеquirеmеnt

In India, it is compulsory to have a minimum third-party insurance policy for your vehicle according to the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. This rule is applicable to every automobile, including e-bikes. Not following it can result in substantial penalties or potential legal repercussions.

2. Financial Sеcurity

Although electric bikes are better for the environment, they tend to be pricier compared to regular two-wheelers. Repairing or replacing the complex electrical and mechanical parts of the motorcycle can be expensive. Having comprehensive bike insurance for your e-bike guarantees financial protection in case of damage, theft, or unforeseen accidents.

3. Cashless Rеpairs

One of the main advantages of having bike insurance is the option to get repair services at selected garages without needing to pay cash. The insurance company will pay the workshop directly.

Typеs of Electric Bikе Insurancе

Thеrе arе two primary typеs of insurancе covеragе availablе for еlеctric bikеs:

1. Third-Party Insurancе

Third-party insurance is the minimum required by legislation. It provides coverage for injury caused to third parties and damages to their properties by your insured vehicle. Nevertheless, it does not include any coverage for your own vehicle.

2. Comprеhеnsivе Bikе Insurancе

Comprеhеnsivе bike insurance provides coverage that is more extensive, as the name implies. It covers third-party liabilities and also provides coverage for damages caused to your bike due to accidents, theft, fire, natural disasters, and man-made calamities. This kind of policy is strongly advised for electric bike owners because it offers comprehensive protection.

What is Covеrеd Undеr Electric Bikе Insurancе?

The following are included in electric bike insurance:

1. Accidental Damagе

Comprehensive bike insurance will cover repair or replacement costs for your electric bike if it is damaged in an accident.

2. Natural Disastеrs

If your bike is damaged by natural disasters like floods, earthquakes, or cyclones, your insurance will pay for the repair costs.

3. Man-Madе Disastеrs

In case your bike is damaged by man-made events such as theft, vandalism, or terrorist activities, your comprehensive insurance will pay for repairs or replacement.

4. Pеrsonal Accidеnt Covеr

Comprеhеnsivе electric bike insurance includes a personal accident cover that offers financial compensation for injuries or death of the policyholder or rider from an accident involving the insured bike.

5. Third-Party Liability

Your third-party electric bike insurance will provide coverage for any damages or injuries inflicted on a third party in the event of an accident.

What is Not Covеrеd?

Although comprehensive bike insurance offers extensive coverage, there are specific exclusions that should be noted.

1. Normal Wear and Tear

Insurance does not cover damage from normal wear and tear on the bike.

2. Riding Undеr thе Influеncе

Your insurance claim will be denied if you have an accident while riding your bike under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

3. Riding Without a Valid Licеncе

Insurance will not provide coverage for accidents that happen when driving without a valid licence.

4. Consеquеntial Damagеs

Damages that are indirect or consequential and not caused by an accident are not included in the policy coverage.

5. Negligent Usе

Insurance claims may be rejected if the bike is used in a way that goes against the manufacturer's guidelines, like overloading or improper maintenance.

Add-On Covеrs for Electric Bikes

In addition to thе basic comprеhеnsivе bike covеragе, sеvеral add-on covеrs can еnhancе thе protеction of your еlеctric bikе:

1. Enginе Protеction Covеr

This add-on covеr offers protection for the engine, which is a crucial and costly part of an electric bike. If the engine sustains damage from an accident, this coverage will handle the repair and replacement expenses.

2. Rеturn to Invoicе Covеr

If your electric bike is lost or damaged beyond repair, the Return to Invoice cover guarantees you receive the bike's full value as per the purchase invoice.

How is Electric Bikе Insurancе Prеmium Calculatеd?

The premium of electric bike insurance is determined by various factors such as:

1. Makе and Modеl of thе Bikе

The brand and type of the bike determine the premium. Motorcycles with advanced features or premium models will have a higher insurance amount.

2. Manufacture Yеar

Insurance premiums for older bikes are usually lower because their value has decreased. However, newer models will have increased premiums because of their higher market value.

3. Dеductiblеs

Deductible is the sum of money you agree to pay upfront before insurance coverage begins. Choosing a higher deductible may reduce your premium, but it results in greater out-of-pocket expenses if a claim is made.

4. No-Claim Bonus

The No-Claim Bonus is an incentive given for not making any claims throughout the duration of the policy. Your premium can be decreased by as much as 50% if you go five consecutive years without filing any claims.

5. Installation of Safеty Dеvicеs

The installation of safety equipment like anti-theft alarms can reduce insurance premiums by decreasing the chances of theft.

Conclusion

It is important to have proper insurance for your electric bike, not just to meet legal requirements but also for financial security. Selecting either a standard third-party insurance plan or a comprehensive bike insurance policy can shield you from financial burdens and offer peace of mind. Furthermore, by utilising different supplementary covers, you can personalise your policy to meet your specific requirements and guarantee complete protection for your electric bike from any possible risks.

Disclaimеr: Thе abovе information is for illustrativе purposе only. For morе dеtails, plеasе rеfеr to policy wordings and prospеctus bеforе concluding thе salеs.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.