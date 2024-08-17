ULI India's first Product Council to drive sustainability, ESG goals for new office spaces

India is witnessing large-scale urbanisation, and the real estate sector is set to boom over the next 4-5 years. In what is expected to offer a major boost to this space, the Urban Land Institute (ULI) held its first prestigious ULI Product Council preview meet in Mumbai earlier this week. L-R Gautam Saraf, Managing Director of Mumbai & New Business, Cushman and Wakefield, Quaiser Parvez, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nucleus Office Parks and Manasvini Hariharan, Director, ULI India, discuss ULI’s vision for India.

India’s real estate sector requires a strategic think tank to steer its growth towards high-quality, demand-driven projects. By fostering collaborative closed-door dialogues among industry leaders and stakeholders representing all realms of the industry, this organisation can introduce global best practices to the domestic market.

ULI in India

Founded about 80 years ago, ULI is the oldest built environment platform in the world, with a presence in 86 countries worldwide. ULI’s USP is a global membership of 45,000+ members across the spectrum of built environments. This is the only multidisciplinary platform where real estate developers, investors, architects, planners, engineers, lawyers, and media professionals come together to discuss how we can build better cities.

With great achievements in the US, EU and Asia, ULI entered the Indian market two years ago. “While ULI is a well-known brand in the built environment globally, we are new in India. ULI’s plan for India is to replicate its international success locally while adapting its mission priorities to India. ULI has three mission priorities – decarbonisation, housing attainability and education of the next generation of young leaders,” said Manasvini Hariharan, Director, ULI India.

ULI and its members are working towards a sustainable built environment.

ULI has more than 30 product councils to drive action, each themed on a different aspect of real estate, such as office, residential, sustainability, tourism, hospitality, airports, logistics, capital markets, infrastructure, technology, and more.

“Product Councils are a closed-door forum of senior industry leaders for candid conversation, knowledge sharing and meaningful discussions on a particular theme. Chatham House rules apply, and members bring collective experience and insight to critical business challenges,” Hariharan explained. In India, it has made its foray through the Office Council.

Talking about how India will benefit from a forum like this, Gautam Saraf, managing director of Mumbai and New Business, Cushman and Wakefield, said: “There is immense power in knowledge and collective action, and ULI can act as a medium that helps the industry come together and visualise the India that we all want to build. Today, everything from the way we work to the way we live has been transitioning at a fast pace. Complex external factors such as carbon neutrality commitments, technology, rapid urbanisation, global workplace evolution, etc., act as disruptors during the normal course of business. By sharing knowledge and perspectives, ULI product councils can offer cross-learning opportunities for its members.”

Sustainability and ESG

Over the next five years, the office council's mission is to make sustainability a theme across the industry. Decision makers will form part of the Product Council and work in unison towards the larger goal of decarbonisation and the education of the next generation. This will create many positive synergies that will go in the right direction.

Just as China is regarded as the factory to the world, India is the office to the world. A majority of large companies have already built sustainability into their fabric. This extends to the office real estate that they operate out of. Today, they insist on partnering with landlords, developers, or corporates committed to carbon neutrality.

“Real estate forms part of the built environment, contributing 40 percent of greenhouse emissions. Using a platform like ULI, we as stakeholders can collectively change the narrative to ensure from design to construction, leasing and asset management, all aspects related to carbon neutrality,” said Saraf, who joined ULI earlier this year to drive change.

ESG is the theme of today – it is something that India should have already initiated work on. The new-age employee is attracted to the workplace of the future, which has natural light, social spaces, renewable energy, and reduced embodied carbon. This workspace will encourage people to come to work, reduce attrition, and encourage occupancy.

The ULI advantage

ULI is a not-for-profit organisation created with the intent of bringing in stakeholders with experiences within the industry to shape the future of the organisation. Some of those learnings at a global level can easily be adapted to the Indian context. “The cross-pollination of ideas and learning within ULI is one of the key outcomes that one could expect from a ULI association,” said Quaiser Parvez, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Nucleus Office Parks.

Here, bigwigs from the real estate industry, who may be competitors outside the room, can come together and discuss their strengths and weaknesses and look at pain points that need to be addressed as a community. Outside of the Product Council meeting room, they can be back to being competitors.

The Indian chapter of ULI’s first Product Council already has a line-up of strategic goals. “There are four goals: We are looking at having a close-knit community of people who can share experience-based insights to understand what the trends are, something which we rely on reports and massive anecdotes. Second, we want to discuss best practices, particularly in developing, investing and managing these building operations. The third goal is networking; the last is sustainability, one of ULI's key focus areas,” Parvez said.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.