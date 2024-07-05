A request made by the policyholder to reimburse the costs incurred for treatment is called a health insurance claim or a medical insurance claim. Depending on the claim procedure type you choose, the insurance provider will either pay the hospital immediately after verifying the claim or refund your out-of-pocket expenses. To know more about ACKO Insurance claims, read on. Unexpected Medical Expenses? How to Navigate Health Insurance Claims Like a Pro

Types of Health Insurance Claims

There are mainly 2 types of health insurance claims: -

1.Cashless claims

In this kind of health insurance claim, the insurer, like ACKO, pays the hospital for all medical costs (as permitted by the policy). However, policy beneficiaries must be admitted to a network hospital to use the cashless method of claim settlement.

Procedure to File a Cashless Claim

Follow the steps to file a claim:

Select the appropriate network hospital for your medical care. The policy contains a list of hospitals in the network.

Notify the insurance company three days in advance, and if an emergency occurs, obtain clearance for the claim within twenty-four hours after being admitted to the hospital. Insurance firms are currently attempting to approve claims in less than 90 minutes.

Get the pre-authorisation form and make sure everything is completed correctly. Send it in with your health card and proof of identity.

The insurance business will examine the claim and work directly with the hospital to resolve outstanding balances.

2.Reimbursement Claim

You must pay for the treatment upfront and then submit a claim for reimbursement to be eligible for reimbursement. You must present further documentation of the money you spent on treatment, hospital stays, and the bills when you file a claim. After confirming the bills, the insurance provider will credit your bank account with the amount.

You can ask for reimbursement if the cashless claim request is rejected or if you or a family member is receiving care at a hospital that is not in the network. Don't forget to begin the reimbursement procedure no later than seven days following the patient's release.

Process of Filing a Reimbursement Claim

Call the toll-free number to contact your insurance provider and supply a membership number.

Pay off all of the hospital expenses.

When you file for reimbursement, include the necessary paperwork, prescriptions, discharge reports, and bills.

The refund form can be downloaded and filled out on the insurance website.

Send the completed form and your medical data to the insurance provider.

After the claim is accepted, a check will be issued. After all documents are received, the process typically takes 20 days to complete.

Documents Needed to Make a Health Insurance Claim

Duly filled claim form for health insurance.

Patient's discharge summary

Invoice for cash

Medications

Reports on laboratory, X-ray, scan, and ECG diagnostics

In the event of an accident, file a First Information Report (FIR) or Medico-Legal Certificate (MLC).

A duplicate copy of the policy for insurance

Original hospital invoices

Original invoices for payments

Cancelled check for claims of reimbursement

Dealing With Claim Denials

It is not uncommon for health insurance claims to get denied, especially when faced with unexpected medical expenses. However, that does not mean you should give up. Here are some steps you can take if your claim gets rejected:

Understand Why Your Claim Was Denied

The first step in dealing with a claim denial is to understand why it was rejected. This could be due to incorrect information, lack of prior authorisation, or non-essential treatment by your insurance provider.

Appeal The Denial

You can appeal the decision if you believe your claim was unfairly denied. Contact your insurance business and ask them about their appeals process. Provide any additional information or documents that may strengthen your case.

Conclusion

As we reach the end of our post on understanding health insurance claims, remember that knowledge is your most valuable asset. Review and refresh your knowledge of claims made under your health insurance coverage regularly. Stay updated on guidelines and procedure updates to quickly adapt to this always-changing environment.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.