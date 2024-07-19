University of Newcastle eases cost of living for international students with impactful initiatives

Australia, 18th July, 2024 - The University of Newcastle is making an impact with its commitment to supporting international students, with a range of initiatives aimed at easing the financial burden associated with studying overseas. From scholarships to proposing new accommodation options and the affordability of the vibrant city itself, this world Top 200 ranked university1 is determined to ensure that every student can succeed. University of Newcastle

Scholarships up to A$48,000*: Understanding the importance of financial support in making education accessible, the University of Newcastle is proud to offer students both affordable tuition fees alongside competitive scholarships to support their studies. Scholarships valued up to A$48,000 (2,648,123.44 INR)** can greatly reduce the cost of tuition, making the University of Newcastle one of the more affordable options to study in Australia.

“It’s really comforting to know that you don’t have to pay your full tuition. I could use that money for my living expenses or other expenses that I have,” says Jeny, a Master of Information Technology student from India.

Expanding accommodation prospects: Understanding the importance of comfortable and affordable living arrangements, the University of Newcastle has proposed a Newcastle City Campus – Student Accommodation, which will accommodate upward of 450 students and will also feature outdoor communal spaces and ground floor retail options.

"We want to make sure this project is designed to provide contemporary, supportive, and comfortable student housing; help address the increasing need for student accommodation in the region; and support our local businesses and community to thrive,” University of Newcastle Vice-Chancellor Professor Alex Zelinsky, AO, said.

The University currently has more than 1,700 on-campus accommodation beds across its Callaghan and Ourimbah campuses and provides initiatives to support students to find somewhere to live.

A high return on investment: The University offers exceptional return on investment for its international students as graduates often earn salaries above the national average, which helps students in recouping educational expenses and improving financial stability soon after graduation. An impressive 89.3% of undergraduates and 93.8% of postgraduates secure employment within four months of graduation2.

“As I was going through my degree I started building my career goals. Therefore, as soon as I was in fourth year of university, I had a target to get an internship in one of the civil engineering fields and I was able to achieve that in no time,” Dheeraj a Bachelor of Civil Engineering student from Jalanhar City, India said.

This strong employment rate reflects the University’s commitment to providing quality, industry-aligned education recognised by employers and the University’s strong local and international professional networks.

University of Newcastle Australia

Newcastle: An affordable gem: Nestled on the charming coast of New South Wales, Australia, Newcastle features stunning natural landscapes and renowned spots like the Hunter Valley Wine region, historic Maitland, Lake Macquarie, and Port Stephens. Known for its affordability, the city's cost of living is significantly lower than other major Australian cities—72.8% cheaper than Sydney, 28.2% cheaper than Melbourne, and 20.5% cheaper than Brisbane3. This makes Newcastle an ideal destination for international students seeking quality education at a reasonable cost. With a vibrant cultural scene, thriving job market, and welcoming community, Newcastle offers the perfect blend of affordability and opportunity.

Every path welcome, every student celebrated: At the heart of these initiatives lies the University of Newcastle's unwavering commitment to inclusivity and diversity. By prioritising international students' needs, the University provides extensive support, including academic, career, religious, and health and wellbeing resources. The careers support team actively assists students in securing part-time work opportunities, strengthening their financial stability and enriching their academic experience. Additionally, students can join over 100 student-run groups, ranging from sporting and academic to social, cultural, and faith-based.

Discover endless opportunities, forge lifelong connections, and unlock your full potential at one of Australia's leading universities.

References:

1 QS World University Rankings 2024

2 QILT Graduate Outcomes Survey 2020-2022

3 Prices sourced from Cost-of-Living comparisons at Numbeo 2023

*Scholarship amount is dependent on your length of study, chosen degree and citizenship.

** XE Australian Dollar to Indian Rupee conversion — Last updated May 23, 2024 at 01:53 UTC

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.