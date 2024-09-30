Unveiling with Lufthansa — Milan’s Artistic Secrets with Indian Influencer and Italian Insider

Nestled in the heart of northern Italy, Milan is not just a fashion capital—it’s a living, breathing canvas of art, culture, and history. The city tells stories through its centuries-old architecture, world-class galleries, and charming cobbled streets, blending the old with the new in a way that only Milan can. From the majestic spires of the Duomo di Milano to the artistic pulse of the Brera District, Milan is a treasure trove waiting to be uncovered. Experience Milan through the eyes of those who know it best.

Ready to dive deeper than the guidebook version of the city? Join acclaimed Indian travel influencer Tanya Khanijow and Italian art aficionado Elisabetta Roncati as they embark on an unforgettable journey through Milan’s artistic soul, brought to life by Lufthansa’s Milan Insider series. In this second episode, Tanya swaps tourist hotspots for hidden gems, discovering the heart of Milan the way the locals do—through its vibrant culture, history, and art.

Because in Milan, it’s not just about seeing—it’s about feeling the city’s essence.

More Than a Fashion Capital: Milan, the Artistic Muse

Forget simply ticking off famous landmarks—this is about soaking in Milan’s essence one artistic masterpiece at a time. And who better to guide you than Tanya, dressed in her signature vibrant yellow (an ode to Milan’s sunny spirit!), as she walks through the city’s less-trodden streets? Accompanied by local influencer Elisabetta Roncati, the duo embarks on a curatorial adventure, revealing a side of Milan that’s often overlooked but brimming with culture and creativity.

Their journey begins in the Navigli Canals, a once-industrial hub now transformed into the city’s cultural heartbeat, with trendy bars, indie galleries, and eclectic boutiques lining its waterways. Once used for transportation, these canals are now Milan’s playground for artistic expression. It’s where the city’s past and present flow together—quite literally!

Insider Tip: Don’t forget to visit on a Sunday when Navigli comes alive with artisan markets, where creativity flows as freely as the Aperol Spritz.

Duomo di Milano

The Milanese Art of Discovery: From Gothic Grandeur to Contemporary Cool

Next stop? The iconic Duomo di Milano, where Tanya and Elisabetta stand in awe of the Gothic masterpiece. With over 135 spires piercing the Milanese skyline, this isn’t just a cathedral—it’s a work of art, centuries in the making. Every intricate detail tells a story, inviting you to look closer, linger longer, and imagine the hands that brought these stone carvings to life.

From the Duomo, it’s off to the Pinacoteca di Brera, one of Milan’s premier art galleries, where Tanya finds herself surrounded by masterpieces from the likes of Caravaggio, Raphael, and Hayez. As she gazes at centuries-old paintings, she can’t help but marvel at how Milan effortlessly marries tradition with modernity. It’s a city where the past isn’t forgotten—it’s celebrated and reinvented.

Insider Tip: Book a private tour for an up-close look at the gallery’s hidden corners, and you might even find yourself face-to-face with a piece of art history that few get to see.

Exploring Sforza Castle: Where History and Art Collide

Tanya and Elisabetta’s journey then takes them to Sforza Castle, a testament to Milan’s rich history. This isn’t just a fortress—it’s an art lover’s dream. Inside, they discover a treasure trove of masterpieces, from Michelangelo’s final sculpture Rondanini Pietà to sketches by the genius Leonardo da Vinci. As they wander through the castle’s halls, it becomes clear: in Milan, history and art are inextricably linked, each brushstroke telling the city’s grand story.

A Taste of Milanese Culture, One Bite at a Time

But art in Milan isn’t confined to museums and galleries—it spills out onto the streets, into the cafes, and onto your plate. After a morning of artistic exploration, Tanya takes a break to indulge in Milan’s vibrant food scene, from authentic Italian pizza to traditional ossobuco. Each dish is a masterpiece in itself, blending the rich flavors of Italy with a modern twist.

Elisabetta leads Tanya to local foodie haunts where culinary art meets Milanese tradition. Because when in Milan, you don’t just eat—you experience a symphony of flavors that tell the story of the city.

Fly in Style: The Lufthansa Experience

And what better way to embark on this artistic journey than in style? Lufthansa ensures that Tanya’s experience is as luxurious as it is immersive. From the moment she stepped on board, her journey was shaped by Lufthansa’s renowned service and comfort. With curated experiences tailored to her destination, Tanya didn’t just fly to Milan—she soared into the city’s cultural heart, arriving refreshed and ready to explore.

Because Lufthansa doesn’t just get you from A to B—it takes you on a journey, making sure you arrive in Milan with your imagination (and wardrobe) fully prepared for the artistic discoveries ahead.

Ready to Embark on Your Own Milanese Adventure?

Milan is calling—are you ready to answer? Join Tanya Khanijow as she continues her immersive journey with Lufthansa Milan Insider. Discover the city’s hidden gems, dive into its artistic legacy, and experience Milan through the eyes of those who know it best. From the breathtaking Duomo to the creative streets of Brera, let Milan inspire you, one masterpiece at a time.

Click here to watch Tanya’s journey and start planning your own Milan adventure. Who knows? Your next cultural escapade might just begin with a Lufthansa flight and a world of artistic discovery.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.