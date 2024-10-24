UPSIDA: Pioneering Industrial Growth and Infrastructure Development in Uttar Pradesh

A few years ago, Priya, a passionate entrepreneur with a dream of creating unique, environmentally friendly perfumes, faced tough challenges. Despite her passion, she struggled to find the resources and support she needed to launch her brand. Limited access to quality and reliable supplies seemed far away from her vision. Navigating endless bureaucratic hurdles, Priya made countless trips to offices to obtain land or secure electricity for her venture. She felt as if she was stuck in a maze. UPSIDA: Enhancing the Future of India's Industrial Landscape in Uttar Pradesh

But today, Priya’s story is different. A world class Perfume Park has been set up in Uttar Pradesh by the Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA). It has become a game changer for entrepreneurs like her. Now Priya can set up her business easily, have reliable access to electricity and communicate with suppliers and distributors easily.

UPSIDA is the central agency for industrial development in the state of Uttar Pradesh. It encourages easy trade and creates a vibrant environment for economic growth and investment in the country. Priya can finally achieve her dream, and many other entrepreneurs in Uttar Pradesh will follow her lead.

Transforming Uttar Pradesh into an Industrial Powerhouse

Since its launch in 1961, UPSIDA has been a powerful force driving industrial growth and infrastructure development. Over the years, it has provided modern roads, electricity, water networks and drainage systems, benefitting more than 156 industrial buildings in 55 counties. This complex infrastructure supports operations, logistics and warehouse, and positions Uttar Pradesh as a prime destination for investors.

In the 2024-25 fiscal year, UPSIDA committed ₹39.94 crores to maintain 58 industrial areas, focusing on crucial tasks like road repairs and drainage cleaning to ensure smooth operations. It ensures investors don't have to run from pillar to post to do paperwork. They can use their digital app, INivesh Mitra, for a convenient experience with real-time transactions and fast land allocation. Combining the Online Building Plan Approval System (OBPAS) with GIS technology has reduced processing time by18%, making the entire approval process faster and more efficient.

Investors can now enjoy the hassle-free process of setting up businesses in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Master Plan 2041: A Vision for Future Growth

UPSIDA has unveiled the ambitious Master Plan 2041 for the Ex-LIDA region, aiming to transform the Lucknow-Kanpur National Highway into a vibrant economic corridor by creating job opportunities, reducing congestion, and elevating the region's competitiveness.

The plan covers over 300 sq km and incorporates essential projects like the Kanpur-Lucknow and Ganga Expressways and multimodal logistics hubs to streamline goods transportation.

With the rollout of this master plan, UPSIDA envisions five distinct zones tailored for various activities, from warehousing to residential development. Each zone will serve a unique purpose, addressing connectivity challenges while promoting sustainable growth.

The plan incorporates feedback from local government and community members, ensuring comprehensive development. It also seeks to enhance ecological balance, particularly around the Nawabganj Bird Sanctuary, which is set to flourish as a new tourism hotspot.

Prioritising Safety and Inclusivity

UPSIDA prioritises efficiency, safety, and inclusivity in its industrial zones. The Safe Industrial Area Project, allocated ₹235 crore, integrates advanced safety measures and amenities such as pink dormitories and crèche facilities for women, fostering a safer work environment for all.

Partnership with IITs for Sustainable Solutions

UPSIDA is teaming up with top-tier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) to revolutionise infrastructure projects focusing on sustainability! These collaborations will leverage detailed surveys and cutting-edge technology, all aimed at designing robust drainage systems with a minimum lifespan of 30 years.

By harnessing advanced software and engineering expertise, UPSIDA is tackling the persistent challenges of waterlogging and flooding—especially during the monsoon season. This initiative ensures that industrial areas remain operational and efficient all year round, paving the way for a brighter and more resilient future!

UPSIDA's Vision for Economic Growth

In an interview, Mayur Maheshwari, IAS, Chief Executive Officer of UPSIDA, shared how the authority is closely aligned with the state’s vision of achieving a $1 trillion economy. He emphasised how UPSIDA is building a futuristic infrastructure for industries to thrive.

“We received investment intents of 4.5 lakh crores during Global Investor Summit 2023, and within a year, over 1.5 lakh crores of these investments have begun to take shape,” he confirmed.

Conclusion

As one of the oldest and most progressive industrial development organizations in India, UPSIDA continues to redefine the industrial landscape of Uttar Pradesh. With a steadfast commitment to infrastructure development, economic growth, and sustainable practices, UPSIDA is devoted to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a burgeoning technological superpower.

