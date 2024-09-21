vivo to launch another striking design to their special Ve Range: vivo V40e

vivo is set to redefine smartphone designs with the launch of the V40e. Following the success of its Ve variants, V29e and V30e, the V40e is poised to emerge as a stunning new addition to the lineup, offering the highly regarded V-series capabilities in the mid-priced segment. Promising a blend of premium design, great camera capabilities, and a competitive price point, the V40e is all set to captivate tech enthusiasts. Wait for the vivo V40e to become your affordable companion in the luxury smartphone market.

In a market like India, where there is a growing demand for premium smartphones that don’t break the bank, vivo's V-series has consistently stood out. Today's Consumers are looking for devices that offer high-end features and a sophisticated design without an exorbitant price tag. The V40e is set to meet this demand, providing a flagship experience within a more accessible range, making it a smart choice for those seeking value without compromise.

How is V40e all set to change the game?

Luxury-Inspired Colours

In terms of aesthetics, vivo will introduce two flaunt-worthy variants: Royal Bronze and Mint Green. Royal Bronze, which is all set to make you stand out amidst the regular designs available in the market today, will exude opulence and strength. Mint Green, on the other hand, is a fresh and vibrant option that will evoke the tranquility of nature. Both colours have been created to mesmerise the design-loving audience who loves elegant yet high-end-looking smartphones.

Slim and Sleek Design with Premium Feel

The v40e is the slimmest phone ( thickness of just 0.749 cm) with a 5500mAh battery and a 3D curved display. This impressive design feat ensures a comfortable grip and an immersive viewing experience.

How good is the camera?

Photography Powerhouse

The V40e is not just about looks; it will come packed with studio-quality camera features. The camera setup will be a 50MP main camera with a Sony IMX882 sensor, ensuring professional-grade night portraits and an enhanced AI experience. Its Infinity Eye Camera Module design will further enhance the phone's sleekness while offering great imaging capabilities. Photography enthusiasts are sure to enjoy an 8MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera with a 116° field of view and a 50MP Eye-AF Group Selfie Camera–a first-time feature in the v40e, promising sharp and vibrant selfies while fitting in more people. The AI Portrait Suite, including the AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhancer, will ensure every photo is flawless, while the Studio-Quality Aura Light Portrait feature will allow for softer, smarter lighting, irrespective of any lighting condition.

Launch Date and Availability

Set to launch on September 25, 2024, the V40e will be your affordable companion in the luxury smartphone market. Be among the first to experience the vivo V40e!

Stay ahead with this remarkable device that combines luxury and functionality in one sleek package.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have the journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.