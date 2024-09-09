Launched earlier this year, Voods Lifestyle is quickly gaining a reputation for its innovative and high-quality products, making waves in the Indian tech scene. With roping Shivam Dube as a key partner, Voods is set to scale new heights in the wearable electronic gadgets market. Voods Lifestyle announces Indian cricketer Shivam Dube as their newest collaborator

Delighted with the collaboration, Voods spokesperson Mr. Kshitiz Singhal said, “We are thrilled to partner with the rising star of Indian cricket, Shivam Dube. His inspiring performance in the recent T-20 World Cup has captivated a new generation of cricket fans. His strong persona and commitment to excellence align with Voods’ values, and we look forward to a long and successful association.”

Shivam Dube shared his enthusiasm, saying, "Voods' Smart Ring blends style, comfort, and functionality like no other. As someone passionate about fitness and technology, I'm impressed by their innovation. Voods' Touch Screen TWS and Headphones have elevated my lifestyle with their perfect mix of technology and convenience. I'm thrilled to partner with them.”

Shivam has made a name for himself as a dependable and aggressive middle-order batsman, particularly shining in the recent T-20 World Cup, where he established his presence on the international stage. Voods Lifestyle, a new but rapidly growing company in the audio and wearable tech industry, has carved a niche by focusing on cutting-edge technology and quality. Living up to their tagline, "Where innovation meets vitality," Voods has developed a range of unique products, including the Premium Ceramic Smart Ring, Touch Screen TWS, and retro-inspired headphones with built-in FM, catering to nostalgic millennials.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.