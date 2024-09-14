Walnut wisdom: All you need to know about this nutritional powerhouse

Have you ever wondered why walnuts are commonly referred to as the “brain food”? With a shape that resembles the human brain, this superfood contains very high amounts of Omega-3 fatty acids, which work wonders for your brain health. This nutritional powerhouse is also packed with nutrients as well as antioxidants that can enhance your overall well-being. Pamela Graviet, Vice President of Integrated Marketing at the California Walnut Commission

Traditionally, walnuts have been a part of Indian cuisine and are more than just a delicious winter snack. Recently, the popularity of this superfood has grown and it is being praised for its health benefits, and also its versatility which complements all kinds of dishes, whether it is sweet, savoury, or spicy.

A delicious wood-fired pizza topped with walnuts.

So, whether you are planning to make a spicy rogan josh, where walnuts are added at the end to give the gravy a nutty crunch or are baking a banana cake where a topping of roasted walnuts lends a nice nutty crunch, or planning to make the popular Mediterranean dip muhammara with spiced rice and a side of sweet baklava, walnuts are a delightful addition to any of these.

Their crunchy yet soft and buttery texture makes them a great addition to curries, soups, stews, and sauces. For those who are lactose intolerant, walnut milk is an excellent alternative.

Talking about how these humble nuts are revolutionising culinary trends and enhancing global health, Pamela Graviet, Vice President of Integrated Marketing at the California Walnut Commission said, “The Mediterranean climate in California that’s characterised by extremely hot days and cold evenings creates a unique environment for walnut trees. The temperature shift, approximately 40°F between day and night, allows walnut trees to thrive. This climatic condition sets California walnuts apart from others.”

Walnuts have been farmed in California for more than 150 years. The California Walnut Commission is committed to educating people about the diverse uses and health benefits of walnuts. Their website features over 400 walnut recipes, showcasing the nut’s versatility.

Common myths about eating walnuts in India

While walnuts are eaten for their health benefits, there are some misconceptions about their consumption.

Walnuts cause weight gain: It is commonly believed that walnuts are high in calories and therefore lead to weight gain. While walnuts contain fats, these are actually those essential for the body. “They are rich in protein and fibre, which can help you feel full. Research suggests that walnuts may help maintain body weight, and some people have even lost weight by including them in their diet. Just one ounce (28-30 grams) a day is sufficient,” says Graviet.

Walnuts should not be eaten in summer: Many feel that walnuts are heaty and should be consumed in the winter months only. But, actually, walnuts don’t change your body temperature. So they can be consumed every day without worrying about the changes in body temperatures. Also, with proper storage, these nuts can be enjoyed year-round.

Walnuts are only good for brain health: While walnuts are great for brain health, their properties go well beyond just this. These nuts are packed with a host of other nutrients that can help lower cholesterol, reduce the risk of heart disease, regulate blood pressure, aid in weight management and improve gut health.

Proper storage and consumption

To ensure that your walnuts remain fresh and retain their crunch, you must ensure that they are stored properly. If you plan to use the walnuts within a few months, you can store them in an airtight container in refrigerator. If you are going to keep them for longer, place the container, or the unopened walnut pack, in the freezer for up to 12-14 months.

Remember, walnuts must always be kept away from strong-smelling foods because they easily absorb smells and flavours. Using an airtight container for storage is a good idea, especially if you plan to keep them in the fridge. And if you like soaking your walnuts before eating, make sure to use the water and add this to your dals, stews, and soups for added flavour and nutrients.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.