Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers announces Bollywood star Sharvari as their brand ambassador

ByHT Brand Studio
Oct 15, 2024 10:29 PM IST

Celebrating 115 years of tradition with Bollywood star Sharvari.

Mumbai, October 10: Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers, a trusted Marathi jeweller since 1909, inaugurated its 27th showroom at Phoenix Market City, Mumbai. Bollywood actress Sharvari, the brand ambassador, launched the Vibha collection, a modern twist on traditional Jondhale Mal.

(L-R) Mihir Pethe, Vishwanath Pethe, Aditya Pethe, Ashish Pethe, Sharvari, Ullhas Pethe, Neel Pethe, Tushar Pethe, Neeranjan Pethe
Sharvari being a proud Marathi Mulgi and as the brand ambassador of Waman Hari Pethe Jeweller expressed her views said, “As a Maharashtrian, it is a matter of great pride for me to be a part of the Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers family. Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers have been providing us with traditional Marathi and modern jewellery till date so they have become a trusted choice for every woman. In my family, with my grandmom, mom and now my sister and me, it has been a tradition to own and wear a piece of this fine jewellery.”

To celebrate the milestone, Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers are offering 25% off on gold making charges and 50% off on diamond making charges.

Bollywood star Sharvari inaugurates Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers' 27th showroom.
Ashish Pethe, partner of Waman Hari Pethe Jeweller said, "We honour tradition while embracing modernity, reflecting Maharashtra's cultural roots and progress." WHPJ has been a trusted jeweller since 1909 all set to open four new showrooms by March 2025, me and my team have decided to work relentlessly until we reach 30 more shops. Waman Hari Pethe Jewellers serves its customers so as to continue its legacy as the best shop stopper for gold, silver, diamonds, and Polki. WHPJ has been a trusted jeweller brand since 1909.”

A perfect blend of tradition and modernity, Waman Hari Pethe Jeweller’s will soon touch new horizons.

Disclaimer: This article is a promotional feature and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.

