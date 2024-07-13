Why OnePlus 12R Stands Out as a Top Pick Under 40,000: 5 Key Reasons

Mark your calendars! It’s time to upgrade your smartphone at the upcoming Prime Day sale and bring home the brand-new OnePlus 12R, the latest flagship from one of India’s most loved smartphone brands. This high-performance smartphone has everything you need – a stunning display, an impressive camera, a sleek design, and a powerful battery that can last well over an entire day of regular usage. The best part is that all of these specs come at a price point that won’t burn a hole in your pocket. If you are looking for an upgrade to a smartphone in the under 40K segment, the OnePlus 12R can be one of your top picks.

Read on to know the top five reasons why the OnePlus 12R is a great option for anyone looking for a smartphone under ₹40,000 with all the specs you could ask for in a sleek yet powerful pocket device. Plus, mark your calendars! The highly anticipated OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune is set to launch soon, and will be available on Prime Day.

1. Large and vibrant display

Your smartphone’s display is your window to the virtual world that you connect with using it. So, whether it is communicating with your friends and work colleagues over email and chat, watching the latest series to hit OTT, or getting on a video call with your loved ones, the display can be a game changer for your overall smartphone experience. The OnePlus 12R features a 6.7-inch AMOLED ProXDR display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, which delivers smooth visuals and an immersive viewing experience. This is perfect for playing your favourite games, streaming the latest content, or just simply for browsing.

2. Blistering performance

Our smartphones are a reflection of all that is going on around us as we multitask our way around the day. A good smartphone must have a powerful processor that can support gaming apps and also allows you to work on multiple apps at the same time. The OnePlus 12R is a great option, powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and up to 16GB of RAM. The smartphone displays exceptional speed and responsiveness for multitasking and demanding apps so you can take a breather while it works for you in the background. You can also enjoy a clean and intuitive interface with OxygenOS, which offers a seamless user experience with thoughtful customisations and useful features.

3. Impressive camera system

OnePlus's smartphones double up as pocket cameras, capturing all of life’s precious moments as we go along with our routines. This makes having a good camera one of the top items on the checklist for a majority of smartphone buyers. The OnePlus 12R promises stunning photos of all your key moments with a triple-camera setup that has a 50MP main sensor, a 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. What you get is stunning captures with every minute detail and vibrant colours. Its advanced Nightscape mode ensures that the party continues even after dark with clear photos even in low-light conditions.

4. Long-lasting battery

Another important characteristic of a good smartphone is the battery. After all, who wants a phone where the battery will die in the midst of an important online call or a nail-biting gaming session. With a powerful 5,500 mAh battery, the OnePlus 12R won’t disappoint – it will last through an entire day’s work and entertainment. This model also comes with 100W charger, which allows you to quickly charge the phone from 1 to 100 % in just 26 minutes.

5. Elegant Design

The smartphone you carry around all the time must look good and complement your style! After all, it is the one accessory that is going everywhere with you and is a reflection of your personality. The OnePlus 12R is built to impress with a premium glass and metal body, combined with a slim profile and sleek design. This smartphone looks both powerful and stylish at the same time, making it the perfect choice for millennials who love versatility.

Convinced? The Prime Day sale is the best time to buy a new smartphone as you can get some of the best deals. The annual event is something tech enthusiasts wait for as it is known for significant discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones. So, if you are looking for an upgrade to a smartphone in the under 40K segment, the OnePlus 12R can be one of your top picks. OnePlus is also soon going to launch the new color edition, the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune, which will be available for purchase on Prime Day. Additionally, users can also avail a pair of OnePlus Buds 3 at no extra cost with the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune.

Offers and Availability:

The OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune will be available in 8 GB RAM + 256 GB ROM configuration, at INR 42,999 starting July 20th, 2024.

Users can avail of an Instant Bank Discount of ₹ 3,000 with ICICI Bank & OneCard Credit Card & EMI transactions.

3,000 with ICICI Bank & OneCard Credit Card & EMI transactions. There's more, users can also avail a pair of OnePlus Buds 3 at no extra cost with the OnePlus 12R Sunset Dune

Users can also avail of No-Cost EMIs for 9 months from leading banks as well

