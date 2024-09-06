Why Travel Insurance is Mandatory for Schengen Visa Applicants?

Planning a holiday entails a lot of planning and work, especially when you are travelling on a trip abroad. When it comes to international travel, Europe is one of the most sought-after destinations. Except for Britain, the European continent comes under the EU or the European Union, and to travel to these countries, one needs a Schengen visa. Though travel insurance should be bought for any international trip, travel insurance for a Schengen visa is mandatory as it is a requirement of the Schengen visa. Let us understand the visa requirements and why travel insurance is mandatory for Schengen visa applications. Importance of investing in travel insurance for a Schengen visa

In the past few years, the Schengen visa has been considered to be one of the most difficult visas to apply for. There are many documents required for the application, and it is important to submit everything to get the visa. Travel insurance is mandatory for people holding an Indian passport. The travel insurance for a Schengen visa should cover medical emergencies, loss of luggage and valuables, and theft of passports. All these coverages will ensure that there is adequate financial protection, and without an adequate travel insurance policy, there is a high chance of rejection of the visa application.

Schengen countries have specific rules and criteria when it comes to the insurance policy and fulfilling these is a must to get a visa.

What are the requirements for travel insurance for a Schengen visa?

The travel insurance requirements for a Schengen visa are strict and must be met to get a visa. The following coverage is mandatory in the policy:

Coverage:

The insurance plan must have a minimum coverage of 30,000 Euros or its equivalent in Indian currency. Medical emergency:

In case of medical emergencies and accidents, the travel insurance plan must cover the cost of hospitalisation. Validity:

The travel insurance for Schengen visa should be valid throughout the trip and to the country or country you are travelling to and also other area of the EU. There must be a coverage for any possible extension dates as well. Documents:

You must submit all the documents needed for the visa application along with a copy of your insurance. Some of the main ones are as follows:

Schengen visa form duly filled and signed

Valid passport

2 recent photographs

Flight details showing date of return and flight numbers

Proof of accommodation like hotel booking in the country travelling to

Letter from the company for employed people

For students, a NOC from the school

Birth certificate and marriage certificate

Proof of finances like bank statements, income tax returns, pay slips and sponsorship letter

Proof of payment of visa fees.

Travel insurance is mandatory and, thus, must be submitted with all required documents. There can be additional requirements depending on the visa being applied for, and thus, it is advisable to check before applying and avoid chances of being rejected.

Why is Schengen travel insurance required?

Though travel insurance for a Schengen visa is mandatory, and you must take it to get a visa, you must not forget how important travel insurance is when you travel abroad. The insurance is a protection plan to ensure hassle-free travel and that there are no financial issues in case of an emergency. Some of the coverage provided in the policy are:

The policy covers any interruptions and cancellations in case of a sudden illness or a natural disaster before departure. Travel insurance covers liabilities and legal expenses in case an accident causes property damage or harm to anyone. The travel insurance gives complete peace of mind and helps you enjoy the trip without any financial stress. The insurance offers a round the clock emergency assistance in case of flight cancellations, loss of passport or any medical emergency and evacuation. As mentioned earlier, travel insurance for Schengen visas is mandatory, and you need to have it for your visa application. You must also ensure you comply with the visa requirements. The travel insurance covers medical expenses, so there is no stress of finances in case of a medical emergency.

Coverage of travel insurance for Schengen visa

The travel insurance policy for a trip to any of the Schengen countries covers the following:

In case of a trip cancellation, the policy covers non-refundable expenses incurred for activities, accommodation, and any other expenses due to the trip's curtailment. The insurer pays for medical expenses in case of an emergency, such as OPD treatment, hospitalisation, ambulance costs, and even medical evacuations. Reimbursements for trip curtailment, cancellations of flights, flight delays, missed connections, etc. are all covered. The policy also covers personal accidents. A policy with comprehensive coverage will provide emergency cash assistance in case of robbery or theft while travelling. The policy will also reimburse delayed or stolen baggage. There is coverage of expenses incurred due to lost documents like driving license or passport. The policy will help pay for third-party damages incurred during travel.

Exclusions of the policy

The following are not covered in the travel insurance policy for Schengen visa:

War or breach of law Consumption of intoxicant substance Any pre-existing disease Obesity and cosmetic treatments Any self-inflicted injury Incidents due to adventure sports Evacuation on non-medical grounds.

Things to keep in mind

When taking travel insurance for your Schengen visa, you must keep the following things in mind:

Take policy with proper coverage and ensure all requirements are adhered to Take a policy from a reputed insurance company to avoid issues at the time of claim Ensure the coverage is in alignment with the purpose of the travel Always get insurance from a reputed insurance company like HDFC Ergo and understand all features, inclusions, and exclusions.

Conclusion

When it comes to travel insurance for a Schengen visa, you must ensure you take the policy with the right coverage before applying for the visa. A travel insurance policy is mandatory when applying for a Schengen visa. There is a requirement that you need to comply with. Taking the policy with a reputed insurance company will ensure there is no issue at the time of a claim. Always check the coverage and exclusions to avoid any issues later at the time of travel. A proper insurance policy with comprehensive insurance will help you enjoy the trip stress-free and not worry about the financial implications of any issues. Take a good policy from a good insurance company, and enjoy your trip!

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.

