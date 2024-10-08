Xcelore expands leadership team, appoints new CTO & Co-founder, and AI Products Business Head

October 8th, 2024: Xcelore, one of the fastest growing AI led Digital Product Engineering companies in India has expanded its leadership team by announcing the appointment of Sunil Yadav as the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Co-Founder and Chetan Malhotra as the Head of Business for AI Products.The new appointments are pivotal in expanding the company’s footprint in the AI landscape and accelerating business growth. Sunil Yadav Co- Founder and Gopesh

With extensive experience in the product engineering/tech domain, Sunil Yadav’s addition will be instrumental in realizing Xcelore’s commitment to building future ready technology products and delivering state-of-the-art AI-led solutions for their customers & AI products of Xcelore. With his vast experience across BFSI, Fintech, and Consumer Internet industries, and expertise in backend technologies, AI/ML, and Generative AI, Sunil will be responsible for spearheading the technical direction of the company. His role will ensure that the company continues to meet its promises of consultative partnerships and reliable delivery for its clients.

Delighted with the appointment, Gopesh Verma, CEO at Xcelore said, “Sunil’s leadership is a significant addition to Xcelore’s vision of building world-class technology solutions. His strategic expertise will further strengthen our foundation as we expand our footprint in the AI landscape and continue to invest in building AI led products for our customers and Xcelore’s own suite of AI products.”

Optimistic about the role, Sunil Yadav, CTO and Co-Founder of Xcelore, said” Xcelore is emerging as a trusted industry player, especially in the AI led digital product engineering. I am excited to lead a long-term vision for growth and enhanced product experience for company’s clientele. We look forward to bringing a new outlook on the innovative AI landscape.”

In addition to strengthening its founding and leadership team, Xcelore has also appointed

Chetan Malhotra as Vice President and Business Unit Head of AI Products & Solutions. With more than 15 years of experience in driving product strategy and development, Chetan will be instrumental in spearheading the AI Products division, helping Xcelore push forward in the AI-driven product space.

Chetan Malhotra, VP and Business Unit Head

Delighted with the appointment, Chetan Malhotra, VP and Business Unit Head of AI Products & Solutions at Xcelore said, “Xcelore’s specialised focus on AI product building marks the start of a completely new era of industry innovation. I am glad to have the opportunity to help clients make the most of this incredible opportunity,”

His leadership will be key to advancing Xcelore’s portfolio of AI products including Virtual

Assistants (Exei), Realtime Audio Translator (Translore) and CCTV Feed Analyser. “His expertise will significantly drive our AI products business, focusing on delivering customer value and ensuring that our AI solutions become a cornerstone of businesses worldwide,” added Gopesh Verma.

With Xcelore continuing to build its reputation as a leader in AI-driven solutions and

services, the company’s growth has been rapid. Within the first year of operations, Xcelore has grown to a team of 80+ professionals, with a strong customer base across five countries including the USA, UK, Europe, UAE, KSA, and India serving startups, SMEs and a few large-scale enterprises.

Given the present growth trajectory, the company projects to further multiply its workforce to 200+ in the coming year, showcasing its commitment to scaling globally while maintaining a sharp focus on delivering real customer value through AI, Generative AI, Machine Learning, Cloud, and digital-native tech for web and mobile.

Xcelore’s differentiation lies in its philosophy of Solutions-led Services and people centric culture —the company has

already launched niche AI products such as Exei and Translore, helping businesses

streamline operations and break language barriers. This solidifies Xcelore’s position to stay at the forefront of Generative AI and advanced technology, building digital products for its customers.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.