Your creative canvas is here: Create and enjoy content on the Vu GloLED TV 2025

Finally, a TV that not only displays content but also helps you create it. Welcome the all-new 2025 edition of the Vu GloLED TV, a faster and smarter version of the popular Vu GloLED 2022 TV, which was unveiled by Vu Televisions on September 18. The brand-new version comes with many firsts—it’s the first TV to pair with both Apple and Android smartphones and the first TV with a Wi-Fi hotkey on its voice remote. Glo up your digital experience with Vu GloLED TV 2025

“After the massive success of the Vu GloLED 2022 TV, it was difficult to find a way to upgrade the product. Our research team showed that Gen Z’s pattern of TV usage has a lot more to do with pairing devices such as phones and cameras. Putting in over a year of research, we added a better processor and can now proudly say we are the only TV where Apple and Google come together! Gen Z users are not only content consumers but also content creators, for whom we have added camera connectivity for video recording and video conferencing,” said Devita Saraf, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of Vu Televisions.

Devita Saraf, Founder, Chairperson and CEO of Vu Televisions

This 2025 edition comes with some considerable upgrades over its predecessor, including a faster 1.5Ghz VuOn processor, an upgraded Glo Panel, a voice remote with Wi-Fi, and superior videoconferencing capabilities to enable cinema-sized video calls. This makes it a perfect pick for the festive season when you can convert your home into a mini entertainment hub as you connect with family and friends.

Read on to know the top features of this brand-new TV, that make it the perfect fit for your space, whether you are entertaining guests, gaming, streaming or hosting a video call.

A TV and computer rolled into one

The most advanced AI VuOn™ processor is the fastest in its class, guaranteeing superior graphics, enhanced picture clarity, and seamless, lag-free streaming with high-speed graphics and smooth motion. This processor supports Bluetooth, Screen Mirroring, and Casting from smartphones and connects easily with cameras, PlayStations, and other devices, both wired and wirelessly, for effortless enjoyment of your favourite content.

Your theatre at home

Who wants to go out after a hectic week at work? The new Vu GloLED TV is just the gadget you need to bring the party to the house! It offers great picture quality with the upgraded Vu GLO Panel 2.0 that delivers excellent colour performance with a gamma range from 2.0 to ST2084, enhancing colour intensity and providing uniform colour accuracy in any light. For you, this means that every visual you play will come alive with uniform colour accuracy in any kind of lighting. So, whether you are watching a wildlife documentary or playing your favourite game, the Vu GLO panel 2.0 and advanced AI technology will enhance the colour intensity, improve sharpness and detail and ensure smoothness for smart-moving scenes. It also supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HLG formats for superior HDR video performance.

Sound check

The new edition features an Advanced Surround Sound System

No home theatre experience is complete without the right sound system. This GLOLED TV showcases an advanced Surround Sound system with 24W DTS Virtual X Sound. This means optimised music playback and high-quality sound through the TV’s two built-in 24-watt speakers. No matter what you play, a robust amplifier enhances the vocal clarity of the content and optimises music playback. It also independently fine-tunes and delivers high-quality sound through the TV’s built-in speakers. DTS Virtual X technology provides an immersive audio experience by simulating surround sound, making it feel like a home sound system is integrated into the TV.

Fastest fingers first

Every household has multiple smartphones, with a high possibility of each running on a different OS, whether Apple or Android. So, when it comes to selecting a smart TV, there is a war on which brand to buy. The Vu TV is everyone’s favourite as it offers extensive connectivity options, including casting from Android or Apple phones, 2-way Bluetooth for music, 5GHz Wi-Fi for streaming, and HDMI for gaming consoles. So, you can virtually play any content on this TV through its smart TV functions or by connecting it to your smartphone with a wired connection. It lets you control your smart home and TV using simple voice commands on Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit. What more can you possibly ask for?

Wi-Fi interruptions, worry not

The Vu GloLED 2025 TV introduces the Wi-Fi remote with keys to switch from Cricket to Cinema with optimised picture and sound settings.

You are at the climax of your favourite OTT show, and the Wi-Fi connection drops. You pause the show and take a few minutes navigating through complicated menu options to connect back. With the new Vu GloLED TV, this will be a thing of the past, as its remote features a Wi-Fi key to reach the settings straight up. The Wi-Fi remote also has special hotkeys for two of India’s biggest passions – Cricket and Cinema – with optimised picture and sound settings. It also has a built-in key to invoke your Google Voice Assistant for instant answers to your queries.

Bring the office home

Want to take video calls on a big screen? In today’s era of working from anywhere, the new Vu GloLED TV offers versatility in converting a TV screen into a video conferencing tool. All you need to do is connect an external camera and microphone to the TV, and you can easily conduct Google Meet video calls on it. Its smart Vu AI VuOn™ processor supports seamless camera connectivity. You can even use Vu’s proprietary Family Moment app to capture precious family moments.

Sleek design

The Vu GloLED TV is so sleek and stylish that it will blend right into your home décor! It has a minimalistic design minus a bezel that will make you feel right in the thick of all the action. This TV also cares for your eyes as it has a low blue light function to bring down eye strain during those marathon binge-watching sessions you plan with your buddies. You can also set an Auto Blue Light timer for night viewing. It comes in 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch variants – you can choose the one that fits the size of your room.

Score up your gaming

This brand-new TV is a complete gamer’s delight as it comes with an exclusive game bar dashboard, which allows you to fine-tune every detail of your picture. The Vu GloLED TV takes on your biggest enemy in the gaming universe – latency. It features VRR and Instant Game Response (ALLM) for optimised low-latency gaming, so you never miss a single point. Additionally, you can use the Crosshair tool with various shapes for FPS games and adjust the screen aspect ratio to 4:3, 16:9, 21:9, or 32:9 to enhance your gaming experience.

Conclusion

The Vu GloLED 2025 TV is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch variants. Watch out! It will be listed on Flipkart’s Big Billion Day sale starting at ₹27,999.

“Our 10-year partnership with Vu has democratised access to high-quality smart TVs, driving industry growth. The launch of the new Vu GloLED 2025 TV on Flipkart ahead of The Big Billion Days underscores our commitment to offering India the latest television technology. Together, we are bringing cutting-edge features, superior picture quality, and an unparalleled entertainment experience to millions of Indian homes,” said Kunal Gupta, Vice President, Large Appliances, Flipkart.

About the Vu Group

Established in 2006, Vu TVs has grown into a trusted brand with a global presence. From 4K Ultra HD displays to Quantum Dot technology, Vu TVs continues to innovate and also offers a range of smart features, including voice control, smart connectivity, and intuitive interfaces, making it easy for users to navigate and enjoy their favourite content. Vu TVs commitment to innovation, sustainability, and exceptional customer service has earned it numerous accolades over the years. In 2022, Vu TVs was named as “Luxury TV of the Year” by Exhibit Magazine for its high-end Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV. Vu has sold over 40 lakh TVs in India and is now also available across Middle East and Africa. The Vu GloLED 2025 TV is the sequel to the successful Vu GloLED TV launched in September 2022 which sold in lakhs worldwide.

Disclaimer: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio.