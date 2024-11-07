Your journey to informed investing starts at Nivesh Mahakumbh 2024. Book your participation now

Whether you are a first-timer looking to make a foray into the complex world of investments or a seasoned investor seeking new ways and means to refine your strategies and build a strong investment portfolio, Nivesh Mahakumbh presented by Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund in association with Hindustan Times is just the event you need to be a part of. The theme for this year’s mega event, being held on November 9, 2024, in Faridabad, is ‘Shikshit Niveshak, Viksit Bharat’. (Image: Adobe Stock)

The theme for this year’s mega event, being held on November 9, 2024, in Faridabad, is ‘Shikshit Niveshak, Viksit Bharat’. The event will bring together the who’s who of the BFSI sector and a diverse cross-section of financial experts, who will share the basics of educated investing. The financial experts will guide you on how you can make well-informed investment decisions by means of panel discussions, masterclasses, key side chats, and also an interesting nukkad natak or street play on the same theme.

Some of the key speakers at the mega event include KS Rao, Head of Investor Education and Distribution Development at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Babeeta Sharma, Senior Secretary Finance at PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Dhirendra Kumar, Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Value Research, Kamayani Aniruddh Nagar, Head – Retail Sales and Distribution at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, and Sidharth Damani, Head – Business Enablement at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited.

There is an exciting line-up of events at this edition of Nivesh Mahakumbh, which starts with an opening note by KS Rao on the theme of the day, ‘Shikshit Niveshak, Viksit Bharat’. Rao’s insights will provide the attendees an opportunity to understand how, by becoming educated investors, they can not only create wealth but also actively contribute to the economic progress of the country.

Mutual funds have emerged as one of the most popular investment vehicles for individuals seeking to grow their wealth. By pooling money from multiple investors, mutual funds offer a diversified way to invest in a wide range of assets, including stocks, bonds, and other securities. The first Masterclass, called ‘Mantras of Wealth Creation with Mutual Funds’ by Dhirendra Kumar, will look at how investors can gain from the power of compounding if they start investing early and diversify their investments by investing in mutual funds.

The share of women investors in the financial landscape and also in mutual funds has been on the rise over the past few years. The first panel discussion at the event, titled ‘Rules of Money Management that Every Woman Investor Must Know’ will attempt to answer some key questions about investment portfolios that are designed especially for women and the kind of strategies they can deploy when planning their investments. This panel will see Kamayani Aniruddh Nagar, Head – Retail Sales and Distribution at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Komal Thakur, Investment and Portfolio Manager at The Gainers and Sanchita Mukherji, Co-founder and Partner, Blue Edge Associates LLP.

The panel will be moderated by Bhavna Sharma, Senior RJ cum Producer at Radio Manav Rachna 107.8 FM. With over 18 years of experience in the media industry, Bhavna is known for her live radio programs on sustainability. She holds multiple awards, including the Haryana Youth Icon Award, and leads community initiatives through her roles in various NGOs. Bhavna plans to bring her passion for public engagement to her role as the moderator for the session.

An increasing number of women taking control of their finances indicates a positive trend towards greater financial literacy and inclusion among women, which is crucial for the overall development of our society. The next discussion, titled ‘Women’s financial literacy ke madhyam se banaye ek mazboot bharat’ will see Babeeta Sharma, Senior Secretary Finance at PHD Chambers of Commerce and Industry, speaking on the theme of women's inclusion in financial matters and what it means for a country like India.

The final panel discussion brings out a very interesting theme – ‘Financial Planning with Mutual Funds for Gen Z and Millennials’. If youngsters plan their investments well, they can leverage the time factor to build long-term wealth through the power of compounding. The final panel discussion will look into how mutual funds are a great investment opportunity for Gen Z and Millennials who have the unique advantage of time when they start young. The esteemed panel for this discussion will include KS Rao, Head of Investor Education and Distribution Development at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Kamayani Aniruddh Nagar, Head – Retail Sales and Distribution at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, Sidharth Damani, Head – Business Enablement at Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited, and Surya Kant Sharma, Senior Consultant, Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).

So, whether you are a young professional starting out on your investment journey a woman trying to manage her own finances, or someone looking to start saving for retirement, join the upcoming Nivesh Mahakumbh to demystify complex financial concepts, get practical advice and real-world examples that will help you make the right investment choices.

