Your Ultimate Guide to Muhurat Trading on Diwali 2024 with Bajaj Broking Trading App

As Diwali approaches, it brings not only the vibrant lights and festivities but also the special tradition of Muhurat Trading. This unique trading session, conducted on the auspicious day of Diwali, offers investors an opportunity to make prosperous beginnings in the stock market. Bajaj Broking is here to guide you through the essentials of Muhurat Trading for 2024 and why it's an unmissable event for traders and investors alike. Your Ultimate Guide to Muhurat Trading on Diwali 2024

What is Muhurat Trading and Why is it Special?

Muhurat Trading is a one-hour trading session on Diwali, considered highly auspicious for starting new financial ventures. For years, this time-honoured tradition has symbolized prosperity and growth, with investors marking the occasion by purchasing stocks to secure good fortune. Bajaj Broking’s platform makes it easier for you to take part in this unique session with intuitive features and exclusive insights, designed to enhance your Muhurat Trading experience.

Why Choose Bajaj Broking for Muhurat Trading?

Bajaj Broking Trading App is a one-stop solution for all your stock market needs. Here’s why you should consider using it this Diwali:

Ease of Use: The Bajaj Broking Trading App is designed for seamless navigation, enabling users to trade easily even during the fast-paced Muhurat session.

Exclusive Diwali Insights: Receive research reports, real-time market insights, and updates curated specifically for the Muhurat Trading session.

Did You Know?

Bajaj Broking provides a comprehensive research report on Diwali stock picks, helping you make informed investment decisions.

How to Plan Your Muhurat Trading Experience with Bajaj Broking

To make the most of Muhurat Trading 2024, follow these steps on the Bajaj Broking Trading App:

Plan Ahead: Familiarize yourself with the app's features before the trading session begins. This helps you make quick and effective decisions. Build a Watchlist: Utilize Bajaj Broking’s watchlist feature to track your Diwali stock picks. Use Research Insights: Leverage real-time insights and recommendations available on the app. Keep an Eye on Market Trends: Bajaj Broking’s in-app tools offer live tracking of market trends, allowing you to monitor stock performance during the session.

With its comprehensive suite of features, the Bajaj Broking Trading App is designed to offer a smooth trading experience, helping you make the most of Muhurat Trading.

Exclusive Diwali Stock Picks by Bajaj Broking Research Desk for 2024

This Diwali, Bajaj Broking's research desk has selected high-potential stocks for investors to consider during this auspicious time. These stocks are backed by detailed technical and fundamental analysis, with a strong upside potential within a 12-month horizon.

Diwali Picks for 2024

Tech Mahindra (TECHM): With a 25% upside, Tech Mahindra is recommended for its robust growth in digital transformation services.

Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL): This defence sector leader is anticipated to achieve a 33% upside, making it an attractive long-term pick.

This defence sector leader is anticipated to achieve a 33% upside, making it an attractive long-term pick. CESC Limited (CESC): Predicted to reach a 34% upside, driven by India’s urban infrastructure needs.

AWHCL (AWHCL): Positioned in the healthcare sector with an expected 38% upside, benefiting from increased healthcare expenditure.

Positioned in the healthcare sector with an expected 38% upside, benefiting from increased healthcare expenditure. Agro Tech Foods (ATFL): This stock presents a potential 32% upside, making it a promising pick in the consumer goods sector.

Investing Wisely: Key Considerations for Diwali 2024

While Muhurat Trading holds cultural significance, it's essential to approach it with a sound strategy. Here’s how to build a solid portfolio:

Diversify Your Portfolio: Spread your investments across various sectors. Bajaj Broking’s app can help track and manage a diversified portfolio.

Monitor Key Levels: Pay attention to stock breakouts and resistance levels, particularly for stocks with potential upside.

Pay attention to stock breakouts and resistance levels, particularly for stocks with potential upside. Stay Updated on Policy Changes: Government initiatives for sectors like defence and utilities will likely influence stock performance.

For a hassle-free trading experience, the Bajaj Broking Trading App provides all the tools and insights you need to make well-informed choices this Diwali.

Final Thoughts

Diwali Muhurat Trading is more than just an investment opportunity; it’s a celebration of financial prosperity and a step toward achieving long-term wealth. With Bajaj Broking's exclusive Diwali stock picks and advanced trading features, this year’s Muhurat Trading session could mark a positive beginning to your investment journey.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same. The article does not constitute financial advice.