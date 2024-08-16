ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil: A Breakthrough Solution for Active Aging

Jenburkt Wellness, the consumer wellness division of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Limited, a public-listed organisation headquartered in Mumbai, is thrilled to announce the launch of ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil, a groundbreaking solution designed to alleviate the burden of musculoskeletal pain and inspire active aging. Developed through collaboration with geriatric, orthopedic, and physiotherapy experts, coupled with invaluable insights from countless individuals living with pain, this innovative product is poised to redefine the landscape of pain management for seniors. ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil

India's silver lining, its growing elderly population, is a testament to increased longevity. However, the specter of chronic pain often casts a shadow over these golden years. Arthritis affects 15% of people, i.e., over 210 million people in India. This prevalence is higher than many well-known diseases such as diabetes, AIDS, and cancer. Recognizing the profound impact of musculoskeletal discomfort on quality of life, ZIXA Strong embarked on a journey to create a product that would not only provide relief but also empower seniors to lead fulfilling and active lives.

ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil for Arthritis & Joint Pain Relief

ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil is a meticulously crafted blend of 13 potent plant actives, including Wintergreen Oil, Ashwagandha Oil, Menthol, and Eucalyptus Oil. These carefully selected ingredients work in harmony to target a wide range of musculoskeletal pains, from the stiffness of arthritis to the discomfort of backache. The inclusion of Pure Eucalyptus globulus oil is a particular highlight, as clinical studies have shown it to enhance skin blood flow by up to 4x, accelerating pain relief. Enjoy the soothing aroma of our oil while experiencing the ease of application with our convenient pump dispenser. Simply apply 8-10 ml of the oil and massage gently for optimal absorption.

Discover more about ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil here-

To ensure maximum efficacy and safety, ZIXA employed rigorous scientific methods.Crafted through a meticulous process of steam distillation and cold pressing, ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil preserves the natural potency of its ingredients. Free from harmful chemicals like parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances, it offers a safe and effective solution for seniors seeking natural pain management. This commitment to purity is a cornerstone of ZIXA Strong's philosophy.

ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage by Jenburkt wellness

Beyond its therapeutic benefits, ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil is a catalyst for a larger movement. We have recently launched the #NeverStopPushing campaign on social media, inviting active seniors to share their inspiring stories of resilience and determination. We believe that by showcasing the triumphs of our elders, we can motivate future generations to prioritize health and well-being. We encourage seniors to share their journeys with us at @zixapainrelief.

ZIXA Strong is more than just a brand; it's a commitment to enhancing the lives of those who have given so much to our society. By providing effective, natural solutions and fostering a community of support, we aim to empower seniors to embrace life's adventures without limitations. ZIXA Strong Ortho Pain Massage Oil is available at top pharmacies in Mumbai, Pune & Bengalore, as well as on online platforms- Amazon.in, Tata1Mg, Flipkart and our official website- www.zixa.co.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.