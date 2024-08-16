ZIXA STRONG RAPID PAIN RELIEF ROLL ON: RECOMMENDED BY THE INDIAN ASSOCIATION OF PHYSIOTHERAPISTS

Jenburkt Wellness, from the house of Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd, is proud to announce that its flagship product, ZIXA Strong Rapid Pain Relief Roll On, has earned a prestigious Recommendation by the esteemed Indian Association of Physiotherapists (IAP), an ISO registered organisation with over 15,000+ practicing physiotherapists across India with presence in 27 states. This recognition marks a significant milestone in ZIXA Strong's commitment to providing superior, efficacious pain relief and recovery solutions to the Nation.



Pain is a widespread issue affecting millions of individuals across India. According to recent statistics, over 100 million people in India suffer from chronic pain, hindering their ability to lead fulfilling lives. As pioneers in pain management, ZIXA Strong recognizes the urgent need for effective solutions that offer relief without compromise. This prestigious endorsement by the Indian Association of Physiotherapists underscores ZIXA Strong's dedication to producing high-quality products that meet the rigorous standards of healthcare professionals. With the IAP's seal of approval, consumers can trust ZIXA Strong Rapid Pain Relief to provide fast and reliable relief from a variety of aches and pains. ZIXA Strong Roll on Recommended by IAP

Here’s why ZIXA Strong Roll On is first choice of physiotherapists-

"We are thrilled to receive the endorsement of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists," said Mr Ashish U Bhuta, Chairman & Managing Director, Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd. “We are on a mission to redefine pain management through plant-powered innovation and sharp focus on quality. We are honored to present ZIXA Strong Pain Relief Roll On, powered by our cutting-edge FLASHmicelle technology pioneered at our very own WHO-GMP Certified Plant & R&D Centre, as a beacon of hope for those seeking effective pain relief.The endorsement of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists is not just a milestone; it's a testament to our shared vision of a healthier, pain-free tomorrow.”

ZIXA Strong Roll On recommended by the Indian association of physiotherapists.

ZIXA Strong Rapid Pain Relief Roll On embodies the culmination of years of research and development, leveraging our unique oil in water FLASHmicelle technology to deliver targeted relief with unprecedented speed and precision. This revolutionary formulation ensures rapid absorption and deep penetration of 6 powerful plant actives, providing instant relief from muscle soreness, joint pain, and everyday discomforts.

The Indian Association of Physiotherapists is a renowned professional body dedicated to promoting excellence in physiotherapy practice and education. Its endorsement of ZIXA Strong Pain Relief Roll On speaks volumes about the product's effectiveness and safety. "We rigorously evaluate products before offering our endorsement, and the unique fast-absorption technology and scientific formulation of ZIXA Strong Pain Relief Roll On exceeded our expectations," said Dr. Ruchi Varshney, Treasurer of the Indian Association of Physiotherapists and President (Women’s Cell). “We are confident in recommending this product to our members and their patients as a reliable solution for managing pain.”

Zixa strong rapid pain relief roll on recommended by IAP- FLASHMicelle Technology

ZIXA Strong Pain Relief Roll On stands out in the market for its unique formulation, which combines 6 powerful plant actives to target pain at the source. Whether it’s muscle soreness, joint pain, or other forms of discomfort, ZIXA Strong Pain Relief Roll On provides fast-acting relief without the hassle of pills or messy creams. More than just a pain relief solution, ZIXA Strong Pain Relief Roll On introduces a new era of convenience and efficacy. The sleek roll-on applicator offers mess-free and precise application, empowering individuals to take control of their pain management journey wherever they go.

“ZIXA Strong Pain Relief Roll On represents the pinnacle of our commitment to innovation and excellence. Through rigorous scientific research and cutting-edge technology, we have created a product that not only relieves pain but also enhances the quality of life for millions of individuals across India,” shared Mr Uday Kalele, Head - R&D at Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Jenburkt Wellness is committed to continuing its collaboration with healthcare professionals and organizations like the Indian Association of Physiotherapists to improve the lives of people suffering from pain. With the Reccomendation of the IAP, ZIXA Strong Rapid Pain Relief Roll On is poised to become the go-to choice for millions of Indians seeking effective and trustworthy pain relief.

In our unwavering commitment to accessibility, ZIXA Strong Rapid Pain Relief Roll On is readily available for purchase on leading platforms such as Amazon.in, Flipkart, Tata 1mg, our official website- www.zixa.co and pharmacies across Maharashtra and Karnataka. This widespread availability ensures that our transformative solution is within reach of every individual seeking relief, fostering a culture of wellness and empowerment across the nation.

Disclaimer: This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times. Hindustan Times does not endorse/subscribe to the content(s) of the article/advertisement and/or view(s) expressed herein. Hindustan Times shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the article and/or also with regard to the view(s), opinion(s), announcement(s), declaration(s), affirmation(s) etc., stated/featured in the same.