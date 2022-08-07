'Didn't receive any help': CWG medallist tags Delhi CM Kejriwal in strongly-worded tweet; says 'nothing has changed'

Indian wrestler Divya Kakran had won a bronze medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday, as she defeated Tiger Lily Cocker Lemalie 2-0 in the medal match. This was Kakran's second medal at the Commonwealth Games – she had won a bronze in the 2018 edition in Gold Coast as well. The wrestler also has two gold medals to her name in the Asian Championships, and finished third in the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta-Palmbarg in the 68kg category.

Following another podium finish in the 2022 edition, Kakran received wishes from around the country but the Indian wrestler took to her official Twitter account to make a request to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“Thank you for congratulating me on my medal victory, respected CM sir. I'm living in Delhi for the past 20 years and doing my wrestling practice here, but I haven't received any prize money from the state government, nor did I receive any help. @Arvind Kejriwal,” Kakran wrote.

“I request you that I should also be treated in a similar manner as Delhi-born wrestlers who are honoured despite representing other states.”

In addition, Kakran also shared a video from 2018, when she had made a similar request to the Delhi chief-minister during the felicitation ceremony following the contingent's return from CWG success in Gold Coast.

“It seems history is repeating itself. Nothing has changed. No one did anything for me then and it remains the same now,” Kakran wrote as she shared the video.

Kakran had won the bronze play-off in just 26 seconds against Tonga's Tiger Lily.

Divya had got a tough 68kg draw as she found Tokyo Olympic silver medallist and 11-time African champion Blessing Oborududu from Nigeria in her campaign-opener.

The first round was worth a final though but Divya was outplayed by the formidable Nigerian. The Asian Games bronze medallist won her repechage round against Blandine Nyeh Ngiri by fall.

