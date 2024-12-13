Cricket deeply embedded in India's cultural fabric: COO of Lauritz Knudsen on Mumbai Indians partnership

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation (formerly known as L&T Switchgear), a leading player in the Indian Electrical and automation industry and a unit of the Schneider Electric group in India, today announced a strategic partnership with Mumbai Indians, one of the biggest and most valued cricket franchise, as their 'Principal Partner'. As part of this landmark partnership, the Lauritz Knudsen logo will prominently appear on the front of the Mumbai Indians' official jersey and training apparel, reaching fans at Wankhede and the team's 50 million global fan base, starting in the 2025 season of the IPL. Mahela Jayawardene (Mumbai Indians head coach) with Naresh Kumar, COO of Lauritz Knudsen(Mumbai Indians)

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Naresh Kumar, COO of Lauritz Knudsen, discussed the association and how it will unfold a fresh chapter in combining the world of electrical and automation solutions with the dynamic energy of Mumbai Indians, one of the biggest franchises in world cricket.

Excerpts…

How does the collaboration between Lauritz Knudsen and Mumbai Indians reflect the company's commitment to excellence and its engagement with Indian audiences?

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation and the Mumbai Indians are powerhouses in their own domains. The coming together of these two brands not only amplifies their strengths but also creates a dynamic partnership that harnesses the passion of cricket to drive innovation and engagement across diverse audiences in India.

Cricket is deeply embedded in India’s cultural fabric and the T20 format has significantly transformed India’s cricketing landscape, evolving into a platform that not only captivates millions but also fosters exceptional fan engagement.

By partnering with Mumbai Indians, the plan is to leverage the team’s passionate and expansive fanbase to engage and drive visibility and connection with our new brand name. Our engagement with the Mumbai Indians transcends traditional sports sponsorship; it allows us to forge meaningful connections with a wide spectrum of Indian audiences, drive sustained engagement, and contribute significantly to the country’s cultural and economic growth.

This collaboration reflects our core values – Listen, Partner, Innovate – while contributing to the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

Lauritz Knudsen Electrical and Automation is one of India's leading homegrown electrical brands and a pioneer in energy management and automation with a rich legacy of 70+ years. We are poised to fortify our core electrical and automation business while continuing to build capabilities in areas like the new energy landscape, encompassing renewable power generation, software and e-mobility solutions, serving diverse segments including infrastructure, industries, buildings, homes, and agriculture.

Can you share more details about the synergies between Lauritz Knudsen and Mumbai Indians, and how this partnership is expected to impact the Indian market?

Lauritz Knudsen has always been synonymous with skill development, empowering talent across geographies and inspiring aspirations —principles that also resonate deeply with the global legacy of Mumbai Indians. As five-time IPL champions, Mumbai Indians represents the pinnacle of cricket success in India. This partnership offers Lauritz Knudsen a premier platform to amplify its brand presence and deepen its impact in India.

This collaboration will drive growth and elevate brand recognition driving equity towards our new brand name.

What role will Lauritz Knudsen play in supporting India’s journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat, and how do its investments align with this vision?

Lauritz Knudsen, continuing the legacy of L&T Switchgear, is committed to supporting India’s journey towards becoming a Viksit Bharat. With over 70 years of heritage and a strong focus on customer-centric innovation, we actively empower India's growth with solutions that are powered by technology, cutting-edge, and aligned with the country’s long-term development goals.

Our INR 850 crore capital expenditure underscores our dedication to driving inclusive and decentralized growth by focusing on critical sectors such as renewable energy, e-mobility, and infrastructure development. Initiatives like the SMARTCOMM sub-brand digital solutions and the expansion of LV and MV product lines ensure Lauritz Knudsen is meeting India’s evolving energy needs and building a resilient future.

Also, a significant portion of our investments is being allocated towards capacity expansion.

As one of the largest players in the electrical sector with a strong presence across India, Lauritz Knudsen boasts an extensive distribution network of over 1,500 partners nationwide. We serve a wide range of sectors, including residential, agriculture, commercial buildings, infrastructure, and industry. By focusing on these key areas, we are driving India’s economic growth and enhancing its competitiveness on the global stage.

How does the rebranding of Lauritz Knudsen under Schneider Electric’s leadership and the significant investment in India reflect the company's long-term strategy for growth and innovation?

In India, Schneider Electric has a multi-brand strategy with key brands such as Schneider Electric, Luminuos, Aveva and Lauritz Knudsen. All the brands have unique strengths and provide differentiated value to customers.

The rebranding of Lauritz Knudsen is a pivotal step in the company’s long-term strategy to drive growth and innovation in India. Through this rebranding and targeted outreach, Lauritz Knudsen is set to provide cutting-edge solutions that empower Indian industries and communities, reassuring our stakeholders that we are here to stay for the long term.

Could you elaborate on the importance of Lauritz Knudsen’s recent association with Kaun Banega Crorepati and how it fits into the broader strategy of connecting with Indian consumers?

Lauritz Knudsen has always been a catalyst for the nation’s growth, democratizing innovation, and technology for all. We have empowered MSMEs and the agricultural sector, along with playing an active role in driving industries that fuel the progress of the New India.

Our partnership with Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) greatly strengthens our bond with Indian audiences, propelling our new brand name into the spotlight and establishing it as a household name. KBC’s immense popularity across both urban and rural demographics provides an unparalleled platform to reinforce Lauritz Knudsen’s legacy of trust and reliability.

This collaboration is a cornerstone of our broader strategy to engage consumers at multiple touchpoints. While KBC exemplifies our commitment to inclusivity and mass outreach, our cricket partnership deepens our cultural resonance with fans. Together, these initiatives position Lauritz Knudsen as a trusted ally in India's growth journey, bridging the aspirations of urban India and Bharat.