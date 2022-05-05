Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Sports / FIFA confirms World Cup playoffs schedule
sports

FIFA confirms World Cup playoffs schedule

Asian rivals Australia and United Arab Emirates meet in a playoff at the same venue on June 7, with the winner to meet Peru on June 13.
FILE PHOTO: FIFA's logo is seen in front of its headquarters(REUTERS)
Published on May 05, 2022 09:43 AM IST
Reuters |

Global soccer governing body FIFA confirmed that the intercontinental playoffs for the World Cup will be played at Doha's Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on June 13-14.

Asian rivals Australia and United Arab Emirates meet in a playoff at the same venue on June 7, with the winner to meet Peru on June 13.

The winner of the Peru clash goes into Group D with world champions France, Denmark and Tunisia.

Costa Rica play Oceania champions New Zealand on June 14 for the final place at the World Cup in November and December, with the winner to slot into Group E with Spain, Germany and Japan.

Both the intercontinental playoffs kick off at 9:00 p.m. local time.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
fifa world cup
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP