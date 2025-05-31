A list of the past European champions before Saturday's Champions League final

MUNICH — Paris Saint-Germain is going for its first Champions League title when it takes on Inter Milan in the final on Saturday. HT Image

Inter is going for its fourth European crown and first since winning the 2010 trophy. The Italian club also won back-to-back titles in 1964 and ’65 when the competition was still known as the European Cup.

The former European Cup knockout tournament was rebranded the Champions League in 1992 after a group stage had been introduced to accommodate more teams the season before. Marseille won the first title of the Champions League era in 1993 and is still the only European champion from France.

PSG is bidding to become the second. If Inter wins in Munich on Saturday, the Italian team would move level with Ajax with four European Cup titles, behind only Barcelona with five, Bayern Munich and Liverpool with six, AC Milan with seven, and Real Madrid with the record, 15.

Here’s a list of the champions:

1955-56 Real Madrid

1956-57 Real Madrid

1957-58 Real Madrid

1958-59 Real Madrid

1959-60 Real Madrid

1960-61 Benfica

1961-62 Benfica

1962-63 AC Milan

1963-64 Inter Milan

1964-65 Inter Milan

1965-66 Real Madrid

1966-67 Celtic

1967-68 Manchester United

1968-69 AC Milan

1969-70 Feyenoord

1970-71 Ajax

1971-72 Ajax

1972-73 Ajax

1973-74 Bayern Munich

1974-75 Bayern Munich

1975-76 Bayern Munich

1976-77 Liverpool

1977-78 Liverpool

1978-79 Nottingham Forest

1979-80 Nottingham Forest

1980-81 Liverpool

1981-82 Aston Villa

1982-83 Hamburger SV

1983-84 Liverpool

1984-85 Juventus

1985-86 Steaua Bucharest

1986-87 Porto

1987-88 PSV Eindhoven

1988-89 AC Milan

1989-90 AC Milan

1990-91 Red Star Belgrade

1991-92 Barcelona

1992-93 Marseille

1993-94 AC Milan

1994-95 Ajax

1995-96 Juventus

1996-97 Borussia Dortmund

1997-98 Real Madrid

1998-99 Manchester United

1999-2000 Real Madrid

2000-01 Bayern Munich

2001-02 Real Madrid

2002-03 AC Milan

2003-04 Porto

2004-05 Liverpool

2005-06 Barcelona

2006-07 AC Milan

2007-08 Manchester United

2008-09 Barcelona

2009-10 Inter Milan

2010-11 Barcelona

2011-12 Chelsea

2012-13 Bayern Munich

2013-14 Real Madrid

2014-15 Barcelona

2015-16 Real Madrid

2016-17 Real Madrid

2017-18 Real Madrid

2018-19 Liverpool

2019-20 Bayern Munich

2020-21 Chelsea

2021-22 Real Madrid

2022-23 Manchester City

2023-24 Real Madrid

