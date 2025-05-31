A list of the past European champions before Saturday's Champions League final
MUNICH — Paris Saint-Germain is going for its first Champions League title when it takes on Inter Milan in the final on Saturday.
Inter is going for its fourth European crown and first since winning the 2010 trophy. The Italian club also won back-to-back titles in 1964 and ’65 when the competition was still known as the European Cup.
The former European Cup knockout tournament was rebranded the Champions League in 1992 after a group stage had been introduced to accommodate more teams the season before. Marseille won the first title of the Champions League era in 1993 and is still the only European champion from France.
PSG is bidding to become the second. If Inter wins in Munich on Saturday, the Italian team would move level with Ajax with four European Cup titles, behind only Barcelona with five, Bayern Munich and Liverpool with six, AC Milan with seven, and Real Madrid with the record, 15.
Here’s a list of the champions:
1955-56 Real Madrid
1956-57 Real Madrid
1957-58 Real Madrid
1958-59 Real Madrid
1959-60 Real Madrid
1960-61 Benfica
1961-62 Benfica
1962-63 AC Milan
1963-64 Inter Milan
1964-65 Inter Milan
1965-66 Real Madrid
1966-67 Celtic
1967-68 Manchester United
1968-69 AC Milan
1969-70 Feyenoord
1970-71 Ajax
1971-72 Ajax
1972-73 Ajax
1973-74 Bayern Munich
1974-75 Bayern Munich
1975-76 Bayern Munich
1976-77 Liverpool
1977-78 Liverpool
1978-79 Nottingham Forest
1979-80 Nottingham Forest
1980-81 Liverpool
1981-82 Aston Villa
1982-83 Hamburger SV
1983-84 Liverpool
1984-85 Juventus
1985-86 Steaua Bucharest
1986-87 Porto
1987-88 PSV Eindhoven
1988-89 AC Milan
1989-90 AC Milan
1990-91 Red Star Belgrade
1991-92 Barcelona
1992-93 Marseille
1993-94 AC Milan
1994-95 Ajax
1995-96 Juventus
1996-97 Borussia Dortmund
1997-98 Real Madrid
1998-99 Manchester United
1999-2000 Real Madrid
2000-01 Bayern Munich
2001-02 Real Madrid
2002-03 AC Milan
2003-04 Porto
2004-05 Liverpool
2005-06 Barcelona
2006-07 AC Milan
2007-08 Manchester United
2008-09 Barcelona
2009-10 Inter Milan
2010-11 Barcelona
2011-12 Chelsea
2012-13 Bayern Munich
2013-14 Real Madrid
2014-15 Barcelona
2015-16 Real Madrid
2016-17 Real Madrid
2017-18 Real Madrid
2018-19 Liverpool
2019-20 Bayern Munich
2020-21 Chelsea
2021-22 Real Madrid
2022-23 Manchester City
2023-24 Real Madrid
