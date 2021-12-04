Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AC Milan cruise past Salernitana to go top of Serie A

The Rossoneri dominated at San Siro to gain a victory that sent them provisionally into first place on 38 points, two clear of second-placed Napoli, who host Atalanta later in the day.
Published on Dec 04, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Reuters | , Milan [italy]

AC Milan climbed to the top of the Serie A table with a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom side Salernitana on Saturday, thanks to early goals from Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers.

Kessie guided a finish into the bottom corner after five minutes and Saelemaekers struck after 18 minutes to give the hosts a comfortable lead.

The Belgian Saelemaekers showed his support for injured teammate Simon Kjaer, who was ruled out for six months on Friday after knee surgery, by running to the bench and lifting the Dane's shirt to celebrate his goal.

