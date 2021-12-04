Home / Sports / Football / AC Milan cruise past Salernitana to go top of Serie A
football

AC Milan cruise past Salernitana to go top of Serie A

The Rossoneri dominated at San Siro to gain a victory that sent them provisionally into first place on 38 points, two clear of second-placed Napoli, who host Atalanta later in the day.
AC Milan cruise past Salernitana to go top of Serie A(REUTERS)
AC Milan cruise past Salernitana to go top of Serie A(REUTERS)
Published on Dec 04, 2021 10:06 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Milan [italy]

AC Milan climbed to the top of the Serie A table with a comfortable 2-0 win over bottom side Salernitana on Saturday, thanks to early goals from Franck Kessie and Alexis Saelemaekers.

The Rossoneri dominated at San Siro to gain a victory that sent them provisionally into first place on 38 points, two clear of second-placed Napoli, who host Atalanta later in the day.

Kessie guided a finish into the bottom corner after five minutes and Saelemaekers struck after 18 minutes to give the hosts a comfortable lead.

The Belgian Saelemaekers showed his support for injured teammate Simon Kjaer, who was ruled out for six months on Friday after knee surgery, by running to the bench and lifting the Dane's shirt to celebrate his goal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ac milan serie a
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 05, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out