Alexander-Arnold exit will not overshadow Liverpool title party: Van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk said Liverpool's players were "gutted" to learn of Trent Alexander-Arnold's decision to leave the club but does not believe his impending departure will overshadow their Premier League title celebrations. HT Image

The Liverpool-born right-back, 26, was greeted with boos from large sections of the Anfield crowd when he came on as a substitute in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Arsenal.

It was his first match since he announced last week that he would be leaving his boyhood club when his contract expires at the end of June, with Real Madrid his expected destination.

"We are gutted that he's not here with us next year because he's a fantastic player with outstanding, exceptional qualities that we have seen over the last seven years," said captain Van Dijk.

"The reaction happened. He has to deal with it. We as a team have to deal with that as well.

"I wasn't really expecting something, to be honest, but I think maybe he expected this. It's not easy, not at all. We're here for him anyway."

Liverpool will be presented with the Premier League trophy on the final day of the season, after their home match against Crystal Palace at Anfield on May 25.

They will parade through the city on an open-top bus the following day.

Van Dijk said the players, who wrapped up a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title late last month, were determined to celebrate in style, with Alexander-Arnold at the heart of it.

"We want to win two more games and after the final whistle, including him , lift the trophy up and celebrate like we have never done before," said the Netherlands international.

When asked whether the England defender's approaching exit could overshadow the celebrations, he said: "I don't think so. It shouldn't. There's a lot more players that also deserve an amazing day."

Van Dijk and Mohamed Salah both signed new two-year contracts last month but the skipper said the situations could not be compared.

"Everyone shares different opinions and he feels like he has done it all, and he did it, and he wants to try something different," he said.

"You are speaking about one of the biggest clubs of all in Real Madrid, who he might go to as I read in the media.

"I was sorting my own stuff out. I had to secure my future as well and I was quite busy doing that.

"There were loads of other options but Liverpool is the place for me."

jw/bsp

