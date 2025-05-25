Aston Villa blow Champions League dream in Man Utd defeat

Aston Villa missed out on Champions League qualification on goal difference to Newcastle after a controversial 2-0 defeat to Manchester United on Sunday. HT Image

United bounced back from the devastating blow of losing the Europa League final to Tottenham in midweek to end a miserable season on a high thanks to goals from Amad Diallo and Christian Eriksen.

Both strikes came after Villa had goalkeeper Emi Martinez sent-off and a goal harshly out for a perceived foul by Morgan Rogers on United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir.

Villa were furious at the decision to disallow the goal and manager Unai Emery sarcastically applauded the officials after United were awarded a late penalty that Eriksen converted.

Emery's men have to make do with the consolation of a place in the Europa League after finishing sixth in the Premier League.

Despite the win, United finished their worst ever Premier League campaign in 15th.

Defeat in Bilbao means United miss out on European football next season, and Red Devils supporterd, they took aim at the club's owners before kick-off.

Chants and banners again called for the American Glazer family to sell their majority stake after overseeing a drastic decline in the club's fortunes during their 20-year reign.

Villa had won eight of their previous nine league games to climb back into contention for the top five.

Yet, the contrasting form of the two sides did not show in a dominant first 45 minutes from United.

Ruben Amorim made just three changes from the Europa League final as Andre Onana, Luke Shaw and Leny Yoro dropped out for Altay Bayindir, Victor Lindelof and Ayden Heaven.

Alejandro Garnacho was absent from the squad entirely after reportedly being told by Amorim that his future lies elsewhere.

Yet, the under-fire Portuguese coach got the response he would have wanted, only for United to undo their good work once more with poor finishing.

Martinez was starting what could be his final game for Villa amid speculation the Argentine is set for a move.

Early on he showed why he will be a big loss with two crucial saves to deny Mason Mount.

Diallo fired just wide and Diogo Dalot hit the post as the home side enjoyed all the best chances in the first half.

Martinez then showed the more rash side to his game as he came rushing off his line to wipe out Rasmus Hojlund and see red after the striker latched onto Matty Cash's underhit backpass.

Chances continued to come and go for United after the break.

Hojlund thought he had ended his wait since December for a home league goal only for the offside flag to rule out the Danish striker's header.

Casemiro's curling effort then came back off the post, provoking Amorim to kick a watter bottle in frustration.

The mood among the travelling support was lifted when Everton went in front at Newcastle, meaning a point would have been enough for Villa to finish in the top five.

However, the course of game changed within seconds.

Bayindir was deemed to have control of the ball before Rogers robbed it and fired into an empty net.

Moments later, Diallo stole in at the back post to head in Bruno Fernandes' cross.

Diallo was then chopped down by Ian Maatsen and Fernandes allowed Eriksen to take the honours from the spot in the Dane's final United game.

