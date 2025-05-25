Search Search
Sunday, May 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Barcola brace helps PSG to another French Cup heading to Champions League final

AP |
May 25, 2025 03:04 AM IST

Barcola brace helps PSG to another French Cup heading to Champions League final

PARIS — Bradley Barcola scored two goals and set one up as Paris Saint-Germain beat Reims 3-0 in the French Cup final on Saturday and stayed on course for its first continental treble.

HT Image
HT Image

Barcola was assisted twice by Désiré Doué and created a goal for right back Achraf Hakimi late in the first half.

The victory gave PSG a record-extending 16th French Cup — six more than next-best Marseille — and completed a domestic double after a record-extending 13th Ligue 1 title was sealed in dominant fashion.

The only trophy missing in the cabinet of the cash-rich Qatari-backed club is the Champions League's.

That might change next Saturday.

Coach Luis Enrique's PSG will attempt to win the Champions League for the first time when it faces Inter Milan in Munich. PSG lost its only other final to Bayern Munich during the pandemic-shortened 2020 competition.

Reims was once France’s top club and reached the Champions League final twice — when it was the European Cup — losing both times to Real Madrid in the 1950s.

But Saturday's contest was a total mismatch with the first half almost resembling a training session for PSG.

Doué sent Barcola clean through in the 16th minute with a superb angled pass from midfield and the France winger finished neatly into the bottom left corner.

Three minutes later, Doué found space on the right and his quick pass gave Barcola an easy finish from close range.

Doué was named in the starting team only shortly before the start after winger Khvitcha Kvaratskhelia reportedly pulled out with headaches.

With halftime approaching, Barcola whipped over a left-wing cross and Hakimi volleyed in neatly from close range.

Luis Enrique is within sight of his second continental treble in 10 years after achieving the first with Lionel Messi-led Barcelona. ___

soccer: /hub/soccer

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Football / Barcola brace helps PSG to another French Cup heading to Champions League final
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On