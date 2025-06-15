Bayern Munich shows might, topples Auckland City 10-0

Michael Olise scored two goals with two assists, all in the first half, and Germany's Bayern Munich was off and running toward a 10-0 victory over New Zealand's Auckland City in a Group C opener of the FIFA Club World Cup at Cincinnati. HT Image

Kinglesly Coman also scored a pair of first-half goals for Bayern Munich, including the opening goal of the tournament in the sixth minute, after Saturday's game between Egypt's Al Ahly and Inter Miami FC ended in a scoreless draw.

Olise scored goals in the 20th minute and the third minute of first-half stoppage time. His early assists came on Coman's second goal, for a 4-0 lead in the 22nd minute and his second came on a score from veteran Thomas Muller for a 5-0 lead in the 45th minute.

Bayern Munich further distanced itself in the second half, with midfielder Jamal Musiala scoring three goals in a 16-minute stretch. Muller capped the scoring with a goal in the 89th minute and also had an assist on Musiala's first goal in the 68th minute.

The champions of the just-completed Bundesliga in Germany, Bayern Munich had possession for 71 percent of the match and had 17 shots on target to just one for Auckland City. Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer made one save.

Auckland City goalkeeper Conor Tracey made seven saves.

Bayern Munich next faces Argentina's Boca Juniors in Group C play at Miami on Friday. Auckland City is set to face Portugal's SL Benifica at Orlando, also on Friday.

