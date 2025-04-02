Bologna thump Empoli to close in on Italian Cup final

Bologna have one foot in the Italian Cup final after strolling to a 3-0 win at Empoli on Tuesday and giving joyous fans hope of a first major trophy in over half a century. HT Image

In-form Riccardo Orsolini opened the scoring with a smart first-time finish in the 23rd minute, after which further goals in each half from Thijs Dallinga secured a big first-leg advantage for Bologna in the last four tie.

Bologna haven't been in a major tournament final since last winning the Italian Cup in 1974, the second of their two domestic cup triumphs.

But the seven-time Italian champions are almost certain to play one of the two Milan giants, who face off in their first leg on Wednesday, in next month's final in Rome after a sixth straight win in all competitions.

Vincenzo Italiano's side are one of Italy's form teams and made light work of Empoli who are contesting their first ever Italian Cup semi-final.

Bologna sit fourth in Serie A and look a good bet to return to the Champions League after their disappointing debut appearance in the competition this season.

Italiano has been helped by Orsolini, whose opening strike was his fifth in as many games and will increase calls for the 28-year-old to be brought into the Italy set-up.

Orsolini rattled in his 13th goal of the season in front of Luciano Spalletti and the winger then did the "knock-knock" gesture into a pitchside TV camera in a clear message to the Azzurri coach.

Italiano is also hunting his first major honour as a coach as he lost three finals with his previous club Fiorentina, including the Italian Cup final in 2023.

Empoli beat Fiorentina and Juventus on their way to their first cup semi-final but their dream looks over after yet another defeat.

Roberto D'Aversa's team sit in the relegation zone in Serie A after failing to win since early December, racking up 11 defeats and four draws in that time.

