Brazil could reach World Cup with a win on Ancelotti's home debut; Ecuador also close

SAO PAULO — Two more South American teams could qualify for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday.

Second-placed Ecuador will do it by winning in Peru. Fourth-placed Brazil or third-placed Paraguay could secure a berth with a win in Sao Paulo as long as Venezuela loses at Uruguay.

The most anticipated match of the round is in Sao Paulo, where Carlo Ancelotti will make his home debut as Brazil coach. The host, which drew Ecuador 0-0 last Thursday, is two points behind Paraguay.

Only World Cup champion Argentina has qualified from South America. Lionel Messi's team takes on Colombia in Buenos Aires in a match in which coach Lionel Scaloni will continue deepening his squad.

The two final rounds of South American qualifying are in September. The top six teams earn direct spots for the World Cup next year in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Whoever finishes seventh goes to an international playoff.

Also on Tuesday, eighth-placed Bolivia will host 10th-placed Chile.

Ancelotti's changes to shore up the defense at Ecuador worked. Defender Alex impressed on debut and veteran midfielder Casemiro improved the defense.

More changes are expected on Tuesday. Striker Richarlison lost his place in the starting lineup to Matheus Cunha during training, and teenager Estêvão is expected to make way on the left wing for Raphinha, who was suspended last week.

Casemiro enjoyed success with Ancelotti at Real Madrid, and said on Sunday he returned to the national team after more than a year's absence due to his performances at Manchester United.

“I am glad to be back and back playing well, I want to stress that," Casemiro said. “I am not here because I know the coach, but because I deserve it. This was undoubtedly one of the most important years of my career.”

Paraguay will not be an easy challenge for Brazil. Since coach Gustavo Alfaro took over, the Paraguayans have been unbeaten for nine matches. The Argentine coach has already equaled the all-time record for qualifying points set by coach Paulo César Carpegiani in the campaign for the 1998 World Cup in France.

As the only South American team that has never made it to the World Cup, Venezuela will be under extra pressure at Centenario Stadium against coach Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay. Uruguay is fifth and could be overtaken by Venezuela.

A win for Venezuela and coach Fernando Batista will almost lock up seventh place and boost its chances of fighting for a direct spot. A defeat could give Bolivia a chance to bid for the international playoff position in the two final rounds.

“We have three finals in which we can't overlook, we can't fail. We are ready for that," Batista said after the 2-0 win against Bolivia. “We are focused on getting the most possible points.”

Uruguay has been enduring a shaky patch with no wins in its last four qualifiers. A home victory against Venezuela is key for the team to regain momentum and confidence.

Bielsa, who has been clashing with Uruguay players since the Copa America last year, said he was to blame for the poor performance in the 2-0 loss at Paraguay.

“I truly feel responsible for the situation of the team because the problem is the lack of creation of scoring opportunities, and my position before this problem is to propose solutions,” a soft-toned Bielsa said. “When I propose and I have players who are special in their clubs, but can't do it in the squad I have ... I have no option to recognize my lack of efficiency."

Uruguay remained without key midfielder Federico Valverde, who was injured, and striker Darwin Núñez, suspended.

